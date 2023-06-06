BreakingNews
PGA Tour, Europe to merge with Saudis and end LIV Golf litigation
X

Falcons’ updated depth chart: After signing of Breon Borders

Credit: AP file photo

Credit: AP file photo

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
43 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Veteran cornerback Breon Borders, who has played with six NFL teams, signed with the Falcons on Monday.

Cornerback Jamal Peters was released from the 90-man roster to make room for Borders, who played in one game for the Bears last season.

Peters, who played at Mississippi State, signed a reserve/futures contract Jan. 9.

The 6-foot, 189-pound Borders has also played with the Bills (2017), Jaguars (2018-19), Commanders (2019, Titans (2020-21), Cardinals (2021) and the Bears (2022).

Borders made five starts for Titans in 2020. His only other NFL start was in 2019 with the Jaguars.

Here’s a look at the updated depth chart after the Borders’ signing:

OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, Logan Woodside, Austin Aune

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Bijan Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams, *Caleb Huntley, Carlos Washington Jr.

FB – Keith Smith, Clint Ratkovich

WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, Justin Marshall

TE – *Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Parker Hesse, Feleipe Franks, *John FitzPatrick, Tucker Fisk

LT – Jake Matthews, Barry Wesley

LG – Kyle Hinton, Matt Hennessy, *Jalen Mayfield, *Justin Shaffer, Matthew Bergeron

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jonotthan Harrison, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn

RT – Kaleb McGary, Tyler Vrabel, Joshua Miles, Ethan Greenidge

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Slade Bolden, Josh Ali, Keilahn Harris, Xavier Malone

DEFENSE

OLB – Lorenzo Carter, Bud Dupree, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne, LaCale London

NT – Eddie Goldman, *Ta’Quon Graham, Jalen Dalton

DE – David Onyemata, Joe Gaziano, Ikenna Enechukwu

OLB – Calais Campbell, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Zach Harrison

ILB – Kaden Elliss, Dorian Etheridge, Tae Davis, Andre Smith Jr.

ILB – Troy Andersen, Mykal Walker, Nate Landman, Mike Jones Jr.

CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Breon Borders, Natrone Brooks

FS – Jessie Bates III, Jaylinn Hawkins, Micah Abernathy, Lukas Denis

SS – Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Clifford Chattman

CB – Jeff Okudah, Cornell Armstrong, Tre Flowers, Dee Alford, Darren Hall

NB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Avery Williams

KOR – Cordarrelle Patterson or Avery Williams

Note: Players who ended the season on injured reserve have an asterisk.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres, bandres@ajc.com

Why a Cobb County judge dropped charges against a man charged with murder4h ago

Credit: Melissa Golden

The Jolt: Proposed purge of ‘traitors’ deepens Georgia GOP rift
4h ago

Credit: SK Battery America

Incentives for SK-Hyundai EV battery plant could total $700M
6h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
5h ago

Black reparations to be focus of national conference in Atlanta
5h ago

Atlanta City Council increases taxicab fares to compete with Uber, Lyft
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP file photo

Falcons sign cornerback Breon Borders, release Jamal Peters
18h ago
Falcons’ Dave Ragone charged with the continued development of Desmond Ridder
3 young Falcons defenders who must step forward in 2023
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

LIVE UPDATES: Atlanta Public Safety Training Center’s funding vote
5h ago
‘It means the world to me’: WWII vets return to Normandy in honor of D-Day
19h ago
When HOPE and Zell scholarships pay same for tuition, what sets them apart?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top