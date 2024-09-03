Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ unofficial depth chart for season opener vs. Steelers

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason NFL football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s a look at the Falcons’ unofficial 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Steelers, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team will release their official depth chart later Tuesday.

“I don’t even look at that thing, to be honest,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “There goes your surprises right there.”

Morris was asked whether Justin Simmons should be moved up to the No. 1 slot on the depth chart after he said Simmons was a “full-go” after his first full practice. In the last depth chart, Simmons and Matthew Judon, were listed as second-team players.

Both are expected to start after being acquired late in training camp.

Here’s the depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.

RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClelland

WR: Drake London

WR: Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge

SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, Casey Washington

TE: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley

LT: Jake Matthews, Storm Norton

LG: Matthew Bergeron, Kyle Hinton

C: Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn

RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

DEFENSE

ROLB: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone

DE – Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus

NT – David Onyemata, Eddie Golfman

DE – Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Matthew Judon, Arnold Ebiketie

ILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand

ILB – Troy Anderson, Nate Landman

LCB -- A.J. Terrell

RCB -- Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III

NCB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.

SS -- Justin Simmons, Richie Grant

FS -- Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy

Special teams

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Bradley Pinion

LS -- Liam McCullough

KR – Avery Williams

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons fill their practice squad by signing 16 players
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons coach Raheem Morris fine with the state of the ‘69-man’ roster
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons have high expectations after 6 straight losing seasons
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Raheem Morris: Justin Simmons is a ‘full-go status’
Falcons’ defenders will see old foe Sunday in the Steelers’ Arthur Smith
Falcons’ Bijan Robinson eager to start his sophomore NFL season
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?