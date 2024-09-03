Falcons’ unofficial depth chart for season opener vs. Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s a look at the Falcons’ unofficial 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Steelers, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team will release their official depth chart later Tuesday.

“I don’t even look at that thing, to be honest,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “There goes your surprises right there.”