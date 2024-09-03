Falcons’ unofficial depth chart for season opener vs. Steelers

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s a look at the Falcons’ unofficial 53-man depth chart heading into Sunday’s game with the Steelers, which is set for 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The team will release their official depth chart later Tuesday.
“I don’t even look at that thing, to be honest,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “There goes your surprises right there.”
Morris was asked whether Justin Simmons should be moved up to the No. 1 slot on the depth chart after he said Simmons was a “full-go” after his first full practice. In the last depth chart, Simmons and Matthew Judon, were listed as second-team players.
Both are expected to start after being acquired late in training camp.
Here’s the depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.
RB: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClelland
WR: Drake London
WR: Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge
SWR: Ray-Ray McCloud, Casey Washington
TE: Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley
LT: Jake Matthews, Storm Norton
LG: Matthew Bergeron, Kyle Hinton
C: Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Jovaughn Gwyn
RT: Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton
DEFENSE
ROLB: Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus
NT – David Onyemata, Eddie Golfman
DE – Zach Harrison, Ruke Orhorhoro
LOLB – Matthew Judon, Arnold Ebiketie
ILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand
ILB – Troy Anderson, Nate Landman
LCB -- A.J. Terrell
RCB -- Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III
NCB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr.
SS -- Justin Simmons, Richie Grant
FS -- Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy
Special teams
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Bradley Pinion
LS -- Liam McCullough
KR – Avery Williams
PR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes
