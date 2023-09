FLOWERY BRANCH -- Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was place in the concussion protocol after coming forward on Tuesday, coach Arthur Smith said on Wednesday.

Also, cornerback Jeff Okudah (ankle/foot) and running back/wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (thigh) will be back at practice on Wednesday, Smith said.

Linebackers Tae Davis is listed as Andersen’s back up on the depth chart.

