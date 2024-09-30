Falcons’ Troy Andersen: ‘I tried to run to green grass and get to the endzone before getting tackled’

On his performance and the defensive performance: “I think it was kind of our scheme today and then everybody eating up blocks letting me be able to roam a little bit. Then everybody is running to the ball and hunting. It was fun.”

Darnell Mooney, wide receiver

On the offense: “Penalties kind of hurt us a lot today. We were behind the sticks a lot. That’s not good football.”

Opening drive: “Our first drive is always so smooth, and this is what this team can look like. This is what this offense can look like. If we can go out there and do that every time, nobody can stop us.”

On third downs: “It was a very good step. Everything is a process. It was a step in the right direction.”

On the NFC South win: “We take care of these guys, we’ll take care of everybody else…. we can go back to the first game of the season and nobody even thinks about that, how the offense played that way. Then Kansas City, you know, we knew we could have won that game. There are no moral victories in this league. These (NFC South) games are mandatory. These next three and we’re sitting good.”

On kicker Younghoe: “We’re very confident. He does this in practice. He’s been doing since I’ve been in the league and I’ve been watching from afar. Once that Chris (Olave) caught the ball in the middle of the field. We knew that they were going to take time off the clock. They were going to be up by one-score. All we had to do was go down here and get a field goal. I mean, Koo, his range is pretty far.”

On pass interference call: “The way the ball was sitting in the air. I knew I was going to have to draw something. I was able to make Adebo push me a little early than he wanted to.

Micah Abernathy, safety/special teams gunner

On the touchdown play: “I saw the ball pop up. I was hoping that he made a mistake. He did, and we were able to capitalize on it. I should have got the ball, but I was trying to prevent him from getting the ball because I knew (Hodge) was going to be somewhere down there.”

Matthew Bergeron, left guard

On the offense: “I think we just shoot ourselves in the foot a few times with the penalties. Especially for me. I had two of them at critical times. I’ve got to do better than that for the team.”

On the facemask call: “My finger got stuck when I tried to kind of take my hand off, his helmet just flew away. As soon as I saw that, I already knew what it was. It was a big play. I think Ray-Ray made a catch. It would have been a great drive for us. I’ve got to do better and keep my hands low and just be better for the team.”

JD Bertrand, inside linebacker

On getting a few snaps: “I felt ready. I think going through the week, every single week, I’m going to make sure I’m prepared to be able to be that backup. To be the guy that’s going to be able to come in. It’s just a matter of how I go about my day every week. So that’s what I’m going to make sure I’m focusing on.”

On K Younghoe Koo’s winning field goal: “I mean Koo’s [Younghoe] just known for that. Koo hits the game- winners and he’s so cool about it. He’s always calm, cool and collected and that’s just Koo.”

On what the game means to Atlanta: “[Inside Linebackers Coach] Barrett Rudd emphasized it before the game. He said this is the game we pick the rosters for, and we pick the rosters for winning the Saints game and winning these conference games. We’re talking about how we need to take over and run the south, and that’s the objective. We’re 1-0 for that.”

Mike Hughes, cornerback

On how he was able to be successful against Saints RB Alvin Kamara: “I knew once they motioned him out, they had the play call going for him, so I trusted my technique. I trusted what the coaches coached us to do all week and made the play.”

On what has been good about the defense this season: “We’re a tight knit group. I think it’s safe to say that we’re a bend but don’t break type of group. When things go bad, we all try to lean on each other. Just counting on your men next to us to do their job and vice versa. Like I said, a tight knit group. We all trust each other, [are] playing with confidence and just flying around having fun. "

On how critical it was to get the win in the first of three-straight division games: “It’s hard to get wins in this league, so any way we can win, especially in the divisional game, is definitely huge. So, any way we can get it, we’ll take it.”

On K Younghoe Koo’s game-winning field goal: “I had all the confidence in the world. He made all his kicks prior to that one. I kind of knew it was on the money. I had all the confidence in the world.”

Grady Jarrett, defensive tackle

On what he thought of the effort as a team: “I think everybody played good. It was good to see Dee [Alford] get a sack and Troy [Andersen] take one to the house. I mean, these guys put so much work in, man. So, when you see them be able to get the success, be able to get recognized, it means a lot, and hopefully, that will continue to push them to be better. But as a big brother, as a teammate, you know, I love to see it and the joy that it brings. not only to the players but to the whole stands when they make big plays like that. They deserve it.”

On what was going through his head during ILB Troy Andersen’s pick-six: “Crib. Crib. Ain’t nobody catching Troy Andersen, that boy can run. He good, he good.”

On his feelings watching the go-ahead field goal: “You know, when we’re down we don’t want anybody else to put the pressure on than [Younghoe] Koo. I mean, he’s built a great reputation for himself in this league. He came through for us when we needed him the most.”