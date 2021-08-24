QB Josh Rosen, former top 10 draft pick, set to sign with Falcons

Rosen, a former first-round pick by Arizona, was most recently cut by the 49ers, who run a similar offense. He was with the Cardinals in 2018 after being selected 10th overall. The Cardinals selected Kyler Murray the following year and traded Rosen to Miami.

Rosen, who played at UCLA, played with the Dolphins in 2019. They elected to move on from Rosen and selected former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 draft.

Rosen, who’s 6-foot-4 and 226 pounds, has played in 20 NFL games with 16 starts. He has a 3-13 record as a starter, completed 54.8% of his passes and has12 to 19 touchdowns to interceptions ratio.

He as completed 275 of 502 passes for 2,845 yards and has a passer rating of 63.5.

Rosen spent time with the Buccaneers’ practice squad last season before the 49ers signed him last December.

Rosen is one of five quarterbacks selected in the first round in the 2018 draft. The other four, Baker Mayfield (Browns), Sam Darnold (Panthers), Josh Allen (Bills) and Lamar Jackson (Ravens), are expected to open the season as starters.

Some, including the AJC, had Rosen rated as the top quarterback in the group.

The Falcons will continue to monitor the waiver wire when teams cut down to 53 players next week.

Also, if Tennessee keeps Matt Barkley in favor of Logan Woodside, he could become a candidate to reunite with Smith. Saints quarterback Trevor Siemian, if he is cut, also could be reunited with Smith. Siemian spent time with the Titans in 2020 when Smith was the offensive coordinator.

“It doesn’t mean if we add somebody this week, it doesn’t mean that we may not add another person next week,” Smith said. “We’ll continue to monitor that.”

Here’s Rosen’s draft Bio:

1. Josh Rosen, UCLA, 6-foot-4, 226 pounds (first round): He has survived some questionable comments from his former coach Jim Mora, but is immensely talented. His bizarre behavior and ability to lead has been heavily scrutinized during the pre-draft process. But physically, there is no question about his talent. He was a five-star recruit, but didn’t win big at UCLA while playing under three different coordinators. Rosen was the first true freshman in UCLA’s storied history to start the season opener. He passed for 3,670 yards, 23 touchdowns and had 11 interceptions, while setting several UCLA freshman records on the way to an 8-5 record. He had a shoulder injury and played just six games as a sophomore before going 6-7 last season as a junior. “Rosen needs to stop trying to do too much with his arm and improve his feel in the pocket, but his instincts and movements are reminiscent of Matt Ryan, projecting as a NFL starter,” according to Dane Brugler’s 2018 NFL draft guide.

