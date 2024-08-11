Falcons to sign wide receiver Jakeem Grant

FLOWERY BRANCH – Wide receiver Jakeem Grant, a former Pro Bowl selection, is set to be signed by the Falcons on Monday, according to a source familiar with the contract.

Grant, who’s 5-foot-6 and 170 pounds, was drafted in the sixth round (186th overall) in the 2016 draft by the Dolphins out of Texas Tech.

He has played with the Dolphins and the Bears. He has played in 81 NFL games and made eight starts. He was named a Pro Bowl player for his kickoff and punt return work with the Bears and Dolphins in 2022.