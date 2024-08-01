Falcons’ Terry Fontenot, Kyle Smith believe the ‘rebuild’ is near completion

The everlasting search for pass-rushers is ongoing.

“Yeah, you truly are at a different point right now,” Fontenot said when asked about the state of the roster by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We have a lot of players, not saying anything negative about the players that were here before because a lot of those guys set the standard.”

Smith also speaks glowingly about the current state of the roster.

“Feel great, I feel really good,” Smith said. “It’s been a long process, obviously, from not being able to really sign (players) in free agency (in 2021). You are trying to build. We talked about the quarterback position. Trying to find that heir apparent. Trying to find the next quarterback. So, if you don’t have it originally, your thought process is to build for when that time comes. I feel like that’s what we tried to do.”

After swinging and missing in the Deshaun Watson Derby in 2022, the Falcons traded Ryan to the Colts and moved to Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder. The franchise decided to spend up to $180 million on Kirk Cousins in free agency this past offseason. They doubled-down on the position and drafted Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

“We solidified the (offensive line),” Smith said of drafting center Drew Dalman (2021) and left guard Matthew Bergeron (2023). “We have five returning starters. Provided weapons on the outside. … You guys know about our backs (Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier). So, all those things were (done while) preparing for a quarterback. We were able to go out and sign Kirk, draft Michael and we’ve got Taylor (Heinicke).”

Fontenot felt that some of the veterans the Falcons signed initially helped to instill some tangible traits into some of the current players. He cited former safety Duron Harmon, who started all 17 games in 2021.

“He was on the tail end of his career,” Fontenot said. “He had an impact on (safety) Richie Grant. He had an impact on (cornerback) A.J. Terrell. He still has relationships with those guys.”

Only five starters remain from the 2021 team that started in the regular-season finale against the Saints. Right tackle Kaleb McGary, right guard Chris Lindstrom and left tackle Jake Matthews, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and Terrell. (All are Thomas Dimitroff draft picks.)

Fontenot believes that players such as Harmon helped to lay the foundation for the 2024 Falcons, who are predicted, by many, to win the NFC South, end six consecutive losing seasons and return to the playoffs.

“We are at a completely different point,” Fontenot said. “It is stressful right now looking at the board because knowing that we’re going to have to cut this down, and we’re going to have to keep 53 (players) and then, obviously, 16 on the practice squad.”

Fontenot is not looking forward to cutdown day, which is Aug. 27.

“You’re counting them up, and you’re looking at all these big powerful athletic, pretty defensive linemen and thinking about how we’re going to really cut this thing down,” Fontenot said. “How are we going to figure it out? So, it’s a good problem to have, right?”

When the Falcons were getting ready for the 2021 season, things were different.

“We’re still looking outside at the other 31 teams, (possible) trades and people,” Fontenot said. “We’re still looking. We just had a workout, and we’re constantly looking. But I would say compared to three years ago to where we are now, it’s going to be really challenging to cut this roster down.”

The Falcons worked out tight ends and a quarterback last week. They also signed wide receivers James Washington and Jesse Matthews this week, and the 90-man roster continues to churn.

“Feel really good offensively about that on paper,” Smith said. “We have a new coach and new system with (offensive coordinator Zac) Robinson and that has to all gel and come together. When you have a veteran quarterback like Kirk, who’s able to show the way, we feel really good about that.”

The defense gets back Jarrett, but former high draft picks – Grant, linebacker Troy Andersen, outside linebacker Arnold Ebitkete – must continue to improve. Any contributions from rookie draft picks Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice and Brandon Porlus would be some gravy on top.

“Defensively, we feel really good about the defensive line and the competition that we have there,” Smith said. “There is going to be competition around the board in terms of who’s is going to be our starters and who’s going to be the guy. Really excited. Really excited about this season. We’ve got a long way to go.”

The Falcons had their first padded practice last week and are set to hold joint practices with the Dolphins on Tuesday and Wednesday before facing them in an exhibition game Friday in Miami Gardens. The Dolphins went to the playoffs last season and will be a good challenge for the Falcons as they try to step up in weight class.

“The joint practices are so important,” Smith said. “They are tremendous for those evaluations. Your (first-teamers) get the looks and we’ll see how much, as we get to (exhibition) season, we’ll see how much those guys play. You love to have as many of those opportunities as possible.”

Owner Arthur Blank admitted that he’s more optimistic about the upcoming season.

“I think, objectively, if you look at our team, our roster, the improvements we made in free agency, the quality of the draft picks, the quality of the aging of our draft picks and free agents over the last several years ...,” Blank said. “I think, when I look at our defensive line, when I look at our skill positions on offense; I look at our quarterback (group) now; I look at our young defensive players. So, I’m excited (for) all the right reasons about where we are.”

With marquee home games against the Steelers, Chiefs and Cowboys, the Falcons sold out their season-tickets for the season.

“We have a very competitive schedule,” Blank said. “Going through it just (Monday) night again, and the way we’re starting out and throughout the year, we have to compete in our own division. We’ve got to win our own division. We’ve got to be able to compete with other teams in the NFC, and hopefully move on and play in the playoffs.”

Blank knows there are guarantees.

“There’s a lot that can slip between the cup and the lip,” Blank said. “Our guys are pumped and ready to go.”

