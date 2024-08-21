Falcons’ Ta’Quon Graham looking to carve a spot along crowded defensive line

Over the offseason, the Falcons drafted three defensive tackles in Ruke Orhorhoro (second round), Brandon Dorlus (fourth round) and Zion Logue (sixth round). They re-signed Eddie Goldman and Kentavius Street.

The also have LaCale London (seven games last season), Tommy Togiai and Prince Emili. In all, there are 12 players for eight or nine roster spots.

Goldman, a former starter with the Bears, is trying to make it back after last playing in the NFL in 2021.

Only Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata appear to be locks to make the 53-man roster under first-year defensive line coach Jay Rodgers.

“Camp has been going pretty well,” Graham said. “I’ve been playing with a lot of different guys out there. We’ve all been … trying to grow as a defensive line. We’ve just been putting in work all summer.”

Graham, who was drafted in the fifth round in the 2021 draft out of Texas, suffered a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee in the 11th game of the 2022 season. He had beaten out former second-round pick Marlon Davidson for the spot next to Jarrett.

But over the 2023 offseason, the Falcons added Onyemata in free agency.

Graham said he’s fully recovered from knee surgery.

“I would say maybe the midpoint of the season is where I felt 100% back up to strength,” Graham said. “I feel great now going through camp. Camp is the roughest part on our bodies. I think I’ve been handling it really well, how I feel and how I attack every day. I think I’m in a pretty good spot personally with my health.”

Graham played seven snaps Aug. 9 in the exhibition opener at Miami and was held out of the game Saturday at the Ravens.

Graham isn’t sure how the tackle rotation will work out as the Falcons convert to a 3-4 alignment.

“We’ll see; new coaching staff,” Graham said. “New defensive scheme. We’ll see how many snaps they put us out there.”

Graham just plans to stay ready.

“I probably would say, maybe 40 to 50 (snaps),” Graham said of a good play plan. “I think a guy can handle that realistically. But I think to keep guys fresh as they could be, a faster rotation probably would the best.”

Perhaps it was a good sign the Graham didn’t play against the Ravens.

“Yeah, TQ is one of those big bodies up front,” Lake said. “He’s tough. He’s physical. He’s also made his share of plays in practice. He knows the defense.”

The Falcons clearly don’t plan to get pushed around up front.

“Again, there’s room from improvement leverage-wise, some pass-rush, but he’s right where he needs to be,” Lake said of Graham. “Continue to improve, and I feel like TQ is just gaining confidence by the day.”

Graham acknowledges the crowded defensive tackle group.

“Honestly, the more depth in the (group) the better,” Graham said. “Honestly, the last couple of years when guys (went) down, we kind had to sign guys … sign free agents. Bring guys in for workouts and stuff. I think it’s good that we drafted three young guys and as well added more depth with David and the other guys.”

Graham remains undeterred.

“Personally, for me, I’m just focused on myself and how I can contribute to the team,” Graham said. “How I can improve my performance.”

Over the offseason, Graham concentrated on getting stronger and in better shape.

“Checked the boxes on those,” Graham said. “Then grind it out here this summer. I feel like a good focal point for me is first working on stopping the run and then being able to convert to the pass (rush) as well.”

Graham wants to carve a role for himself on the defense.

“We haven’t been focused on the rotation,” Graham said. “I feel like it’s been a lot of different groups of guys out there. We’ve all be rolling and rotating, so it’s really hard to say right now. I don’t think we’ll know until before Week One.”

Despite not get much live action in the games, Graham is fine with concentrating on having strong practices.

“I think I’ve been having a pretty good training camp,” Graham said. “There is always room for improvement. There are always things I would want to fix. Hindsight could be 20/20. I’m just working on improving. But I feel like I’ve been having a pretty solid camp.”

He’s also fine with not playing in exhibition games.

“I think the approach to the (exhibition) season is getting as many reps as you can,” Graham said. “We’re getting a lot of reps out here in practice, but you can’t replicate those game reps. I think the (exhibition) season is the closest thing to that.”

Graham’s teammates have noticed his diligence.

“Everybody is getting their shot,” Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter said. “Everybody is working really hard. When you get your number called, you just have to go out there and play ball. I think he’s been doing that.”