Falcons starting to play all of their rookie class

Historically, tight ends have not made a major impact in their rookie campaigns.

Before Pitts was taken fourth overall in the draft, Riley Odoms was the highest drafted tight end since the 1970 NFL-AFL merger. Odoms, who played at the University of Houston, was taken with the fifth pick of the 1972 draft by the Denver Broncos.

Before the passing rules were relaxed, Odoms went on to play 12 seasons, make four Pro Bowls and was named All-Pro twice, but he didn’t start a game as a rookie. He played in 14 games, caught 21 passes for 320 yards and had one touchdown.

Pitts has caught 49 of 82 targets (59.8%) for 709 yards and one touchdown. He’s matched Odoms’ one touchdown and doubled his catches and receptions.

Since facing the Panthers and cornerback Stephon Gilmore on Oct. 31, Pitts has not had more than 62 yards receiving in a game. He has caught 16 of 32 targets in the five subsequent games.

“Carolina’s defense plays fast,” Ragone said. “They can apply pressure not just the front, but the (linebackers) and the back end. They play aggressive. You can understand they are well-coached.”

Safety Richie Grant, the Falcons’ second-round pick (68th overall), has played in all 12 games and is a key contributor on special teams. He’s played 208 snaps on defense (25%) and 287 snaps on special teams. He didn’t play any plays on defense in five games, but has played at least 24 snaps in the past four games.

Grant, who played at Central Florida, has made 27 tackles, two tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a forced fumble.

Left guard Jalen Mayfield, who was taken in the third round (68th overall), has started all 12 games and has played 767 snaps (99%).

Mayfield is doing some intensive on-the-job training that may help him later. He has allowed nine sacks, which is tops in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.com.

“When you take a look back at Jalen from training camp to all of the (exhibition) season, he’s taken a lot of the snaps, and the way that he’s progressed throughout the season settling in at guard, I’ve been very pleased with his development and growth,” Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford said. “It’s been something that each week that we’ve seen from him, even at practice, developing better habits.”

Mayfield also has committed five penalties.

“He knows the things he has to work on week in and week out,” Ledford said. “But you see the development with his game improving.”

Cornerback Darren Hall, who was taken in the fourth round (108th overall), has been seeing action lately. He played a season-high 44 snaps against Tampa Bay.

With right cornerback Fabian Moreau nursing a hamstring injury, Hall must be ready to play against the Panthers.

“I think Darren is coming along,” defensive coordinator Dean Pees said. “He’s like everybody else, like Avery (Williams) and all of those young guys in the secondary, they learn sometimes the hard way. We threw Avery in there against Dallas, and that was a fun experience.”

Williams, who was taken in the fifth round (183rd overall), struggled in coverage against Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb after a pre-game injury to Jaylinn Hawkins left the Falcons short-handed in the secondary.

“That’s the only way you’re going to find out about them,” Pees said. “That’s the only way they are going to learn, is to do it. … There are going to be growing pains with those guys sometimes.”

Center Drew Dalman, who was taken in the fourth round (114th overall), has been rotating at center with Matt Hennessy over the past two games with mixed results.

Outside linebacker Ade Ogundeji, who was taken in the fifth round (182nd overall), has played 398 defensive snaps (48%).

“By nature of what we went through with first Dante (Fowler) on the short-term (injured reserve) and then Steven (Means) on the short-term (injured reserve), there have been a higher number of opportunities for Ade to come in,” Falcons outside linebacker coach Ted Monachino said. “But then adding James (Vaughters) onto the active roster and the emergence of Brandon Copeland has allowed us to play Ade still in the roles that we want to play Ade in.”

Ogundeji has 24 tackles, three hurries and one sack.

“Ade is another one that comes to work every day,” Monachino said. “Does the work on his own. I know he’s doing a lot of the mental work on his own. But he’s also a guy who comes out to practice early and does a ton of physical work on his own.”

Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who was taken in the fifth round (148th overall), has started the lpast two games. He’s played 162 defensive snaps.

Wide receiver Frank Darby, who was taken in the sixth round (187th overall), has played 18 offensive snaps and 72 special-teams snaps over six games. He has a catch for 14 yards.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks, who was undrafted, made the 53-man roster and has been used to play on special teams and has run some read-option plays. He also received some action at quarterback in the loss to New England.

Linebacker Dorian Etheridge, running back Caleb Huntley, wide receiver Austin Trammell, tight end John Raine and guard Ryan Neuzil are on the practice squad.

Etheridge has been promoted to the roster over the season and has played in six games.

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Final Five games

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2

New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9