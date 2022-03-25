ajc logo
X

Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver breaks up a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge during the first quarter of the final exhibition game of the preseason Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

caption arrowCaption
Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver breaks up a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge during the first quarter of the final exhibition game of the preseason Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Friday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage in free agency and with the indefinite suspension of Calvin Ridley for gambling on games.

Hodge, who played at Prairie View A&M, has been with he Rams, Browns and Lions. He has played in 55 games and made two starts. Hodge, who’s 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has 30 catches for 430 yards and no touchdowns.

Also, free safety Erik Harris re-signed with the team. He started 12 games last season.

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
New Browns QB Deshaun Watson denies sexual assault allegations
1h ago
Marcus Mariota looking to restart his career with Falcons
1h ago
Matt Ryan among Falcons quarterback greats with unceremonious departure
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top