Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Friday.
The Falcons are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage in free agency and with the indefinite suspension of Calvin Ridley for gambling on games.
Hodge, who played at Prairie View A&M, has been with he Rams, Browns and Lions. He has played in 55 games and made two starts. Hodge, who’s 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has 30 catches for 430 yards and no touchdowns.
Also, free safety Erik Harris re-signed with the team. He started 12 games last season.
