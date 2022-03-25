Falcons sign wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Falcons are thin at wide receiver after losing Russell Gage in free agency and with the indefinite suspension of Calvin Ridley for gambling on games.

Hodge, who played at Prairie View A&M, has been with he Rams, Browns and Lions. He has played in 55 games and made two starts. Hodge, who’s 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, has 30 catches for 430 yards and no touchdowns.