Falcons sign two to the practice squad

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashad Smith and cornerback Will Sunderland to the practice squad Tuesday.
The squad was down two players after linebacker Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong were placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday.
Smith, who played at Florida Atlantic, signed with the Bears after the 2020 draft. He has spent time with the Bears, Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers.
Sunderland, who played at Troy, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 draft. He has spent time with the Packers and Colts.
Bye Week
Next four games
Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5
Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12
Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19
Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26
