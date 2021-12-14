ajc logo
Falcons sign two to the practice squad

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2 hours ago

The Falcons signed linebacker Rashad Smith and cornerback Will Sunderland to the practice squad Tuesday.

The squad was down two players after linebacker Quinton Bell and cornerback Cornell Armstrong were placed on the reserve COVID-19 list Monday.

Smith, who played at Florida Atlantic, signed with the Bears after the 2020 draft. He has spent time with the Bears, Cowboys, Eagles and 49ers.

Sunderland, who played at Troy, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent after the 2020 draft. He has spent time with the Packers and Colts.

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Next four games

Tampa Bay at Falcons, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 5

Falcons at Carolina, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 12

Falcons at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

