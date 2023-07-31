Falcons sign running back Godwin Igwebuike

FLOWERY BRANCH – Running back Godwin Igwebuike, who’s 6-foot and 212 pounds, was signed by the Falcons on Sunday, according to his agent Peter Schaffer, Esq.

Igwebuike, 28, who played safety Northwestern, appeared in five games with Seattle last season.

Igwebuike, who is related to former NFL kicker Donald Igwebuike, has also been with the Bucs, 49ers, Eagles, Jets and Lions. He also played with the Seattle Dragons in the XFL in 2020.

He has played in 28 NFL games and made a start.

Igwebuike has rushed 21 times for 122 yards and a touchdown. He’s also caught eight passes for 63 yards.

He’s also returned kickoffs in the NFL. He has 39 kickoff returns for 1,005 yards for a respectable 25.8 yards per return.

Igwebuike has 103 offensive snaps and 442 special teams snaps.

He was a finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Football Award in 2012 after rushing for 1,985 yards, 29 touchdowns at Pickerington North High outside of Columbus, Ohio.

ESPN first reported the signing. The Falcons have not announced the signing or a corresponding move.

