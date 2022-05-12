Falcons sign rookies London, Allgeier, Shaffer and FitzPatrick

Shaffers four-year deal is worth $3.0 million.

FitzPatrick’s four-year deal is worth $3.8 million.

First round (8th overall ) -- Drake London, wide receiver

Age: 23 Height: 6-foot-4. Weight: 219 pounds. Arms: 33 inches. Hands: 9 3/8. Hometown: Moor Park, Calif. Overview: Had more than 1,000 receiving yards in eight games before a fractured right ankle ended his 2021 season. London, who also played on USC’s basketball team, pointed to Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson (from Georgia Tech) and current Tampa Bay Buc Mike Evans as examples of the larger, physical players at the position that he’s working to become in the NFL. He was third rated wide receiver behind Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson and Alabama’s Jameson Williams in the AJC’s position-by-position draft series. In three seasons (2019-21), London had 160 receptions for 2,153 yards (13.5 per catch) and 15 touchdowns in 27 games (23 starts) for the Trojans. Despite missing the final four games of the 2021 season, London had 88 catches for 1,084 yards (12.3 per catch.) and seven touchdowns in eight games. He earned All-American and all-conference honors and was named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Fifth round (151st overall) – Tyler Allgeier, running back

Height: 5-11 Weight: 224 pounds 40-yard: 4.6 seconds. Overview: In 2020, he rushed 150 times for 1,130 yards and ranked seventh in the FBS with 7.53 per carry average. He also added 13 rushing touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 174 yards. Last season, he rushed for 1,601 yards on a school-record 276 carries and tied for tops in the nation with 23 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 28 passes for 199 yards. Allgeier was named the 2021 Independence Bowl offensive MVP after he rushed for 192 yards in a loss to Alabama-Birmingham.

Sixth round (190th overall) – Justin Shaffer, offensive guard

Height: 6-4 Weight: 330 Overview: Started all 15 games in 2021 at left guard. … Was voted second-team All-SEC by The Associated Press and SEC coaches. … Played 100% of the offensive snaps in five games – Clemson, Kentucky, Florida, Michigan and Alabama. … Played in 51 games in his career. ... First Bulldog drafted by the Falcons since Akeem Dent in 2011 (third round).

Sixth round (213th overall) – John FitzPatrick

Height: 6-7 Weight: 250 Overview: Played in all 15 games in the 2021 season, starting seven. … Caught six passes for 83 yards (13.8 avg. no TDs). … Caught 10 passes for 95 yards and one touchdown in the 10-game 2020 season. … Completed work on a degree in real estate in spring semester 2021.

The Bow Tie Chronicles