Falcons sign quarterback to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH — Veteran journeyman quarterback Nate Peterman was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Julien Davenport was released to make room on the practice squad for Peterman, who’ll be a candidate to be promote to the game-day roster to serve as the third/emergency quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

Peterman, 30, played at Tennessee (2012-14) in the SEC and at Pittsburgh (2015-16) in the ACC.