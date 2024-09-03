Falcons sign quarterback to practice squad

Breaking: Trump ordered to stop playing Isaac Hayes music at rallies
FLOWERY BRANCH — Veteran journeyman quarterback Nate Peterman was signed to the Falcons’ practice squad Tuesday.

Offensive tackle Julien Davenport was released to make room on the practice squad for Peterman, who’ll be a candidate to be promote to the game-day roster to serve as the third/emergency quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr.

Peterman, 30, played at Tennessee (2012-14) in the SEC and at Pittsburgh (2015-16) in the ACC.

In the NFL, he’s been with Buffalo (2017-18), Oakland/Las Vegas (2018-21), Chicago (2022-23), New Orleans (2024) and Las Vegas (2024).

