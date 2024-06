FLOWERY BRANCH — Offensive lineman Andrew Stueber, once a draft pick of New England, signed with the Falcons on Tuesday.

To make room for Stueber, the team released wide receiver JaQuae Jackson.

Stueber, who was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round (245th overall) of the 2022 draft, played at Michigan. Stueber is 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds.