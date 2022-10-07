Falcons sign lineman Christopher Hinton to practice squad

FLOWERY BRANCH – Former Michigan defensive end Christopher Hinton, who played at Greater Atlanta Christian and is the son of Falcons great Chris Hinton, was signed to the team’s practice squad Friday.
Hinton, who went undrafted this year, signed with the Giants after the draft.
Hinton, 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, spent training camp and the exhibition season with the Giants. He spent the first two weeks of the regular season on Miami’s practice squad.
Hinton’s father was a seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman. He played four seasons (1990-93) for the Falcons, earning Pro Bowl honors in 1991 and first-team All-Pro honors in 1993.
Christopher Hinton was an AJC Super 11 player in 2018. He elected to leave Michigan after his junior season.
Hinton played in 13 games last season and had 32 tackles in the middle of Michigan’s stout defense. He also saw action as a freshman and as a sophomore.
Hinton ran the 40-yard dash in 5.28 seconds at the combine.
The Falcons will need to make a corresponding move to meet the NFL’s requirement that limits practice squads to no more than 16 players.
