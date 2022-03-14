Oluokun leaving Falcons after agreeing to terms with Jaguars

Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who led the NFL in tackles last season, will leave the Falcons after agreeing to a multi-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to NFL Media.
Oluokun, a sixth-round pick from Yale in 2018, had a league-best 192 tackles and added two interceptions in 2021, including a game-saving pick in the victory over Detroit. Oluokun played last season on the final year of his rookie contract (four years, $2.6 million) while the reported deal with the Jaguars is three years, $45 million.
At the end of the season Oluokun was not sure if he wanted to test free agency, which starts Wednesday.
“Really that’s up to my agent,” Oluokun said in January.. “I remember earlier in the season, he said if I don’t get restructured in that (exhibition) season — I’m not just going to take an offer. Just listen and everything, but if the Falcons and I can work it out, that’d be nice.”
