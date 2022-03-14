Oluokun leaving Falcons after agreeing to terms with Jaguars

Oluokun, a sixth-round pick from Yale in 2018, had a league-best 192 tackles and added two interceptions in 2021, including a game-saving pick in the victory over Detroit. Oluokun played last season on the final year of his rookie contract (four years, $2.6 million) while the reported deal with the Jaguars is three years, $45 million.

At the end of the season Oluokun was not sure if he wanted to test free agency, which starts Wednesday.