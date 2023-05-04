Falcons sign former Georgia State wide receiver Penny Hart

Hart, is 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds and was a reserve wide receiver the past three seasons with the Seahawks. He played in 39 games and was targeted 17 times, catching 11 passes for 82 yards and no touchdowns. He also had 17 tackles on special teams.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hart, 26, who played at Kings’ Ridge Christian School and is a native of Roswell, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.