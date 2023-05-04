Falcons sign former Georgia State wide receiver Penny Hart

Wide receiver Penny Hart, a former Georgia State standout, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Thursday.
Hart, is 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds and was a reserve wide receiver the past three seasons with the Seahawks. He played in 39 games and was targeted 17 times, catching 11 passes for 82 yards and no touchdowns. He also had 17 tackles on special teams.
Hart, 26, who played at Kings’ Ridge Christian School and is a native of Roswell, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.
He caught 203 passes for 2,960 yards at Georgia State, which placed him second on the school’s all-time list. His 19 receiving touchdowns are a school record.
The Falcons didn’t draft any wide receivers after letting Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd leave in free agency. They signed Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller in free agency.
After the draft, the Falcons signed three undrafted free agent wide receivers in Oklahoma Baptist’s Keilahn Harris (6-0, 180), Henderson State’s Xavier Malone (5-9, 180) and Buffalo’s Justin Marshall (6-3, 210).
Marshall started his career at Louisville and totaled 100 receptions for 1,381 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinals and Bulls.
Here’s how the Falcons’ projected depth chart looks at wide receiver:
WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali, Justin Marshall
WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Penny Hart, Ra’Shaun Henry, Keilahn Harris, Xavier Malone
