BreakingNews
Names released of 4 women injured in Midtown shooting
X

Falcons sign former Georgia State wide receiver Penny Hart

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

Wide receiver Penny Hart, a former Georgia State standout, signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on Thursday.

Hart, is 5-foot-8 and 182 pounds and was a reserve wide receiver the past three seasons with the Seahawks. He played in 39 games and was targeted 17 times, catching 11 passes for 82 yards and no touchdowns. He also had 17 tackles on special teams.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

Hart, 26, who played at Kings’ Ridge Christian School and is a native of Roswell, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent.

He caught 203 passes for 2,960 yards at Georgia State, which placed him second on the school’s all-time list. His 19 receiving touchdowns are a school record.

The Falcons didn’t draft any wide receivers after letting Olamide Zaccheaus and Damiere Byrd leave in free agency. They signed Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller in free agency.

After the draft, the Falcons signed three undrafted free agent wide receivers in Oklahoma Baptist’s Keilahn Harris (6-0, 180), Henderson State’s Xavier Malone (5-9, 180) and Buffalo’s Justin Marshall (6-3, 210).

Marshall started his career at Louisville and totaled 100 receptions for 1,381 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Cardinals and Bulls.

Here’s how the Falcons’ projected depth chart looks at wide receiver:

WR – Drake London, KhaDarel Hodge, Frank Darby, Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali, Justin Marshall

WR – Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, Penny Hart, Ra’Shaun Henry, Keilahn Harris, Xavier Malone

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Warnock pushed for gun control an hour before Atlanta shooting4h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Pseudo slot machines create opportunity for ‘shenanigans’ in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: AP

Marcell Ozuna highlights Braves win marred by injuries
11h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary to be held in mid-March
5h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia’s 2024 presidential primary to be held in mid-March
5h ago

Jamie Foxx: ‘Appreciate all the love’ in first Instagram post since hospitalization
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz/For the AJC

Falcons release cornerback John Reid
18h ago
Falcons’ decision on Bijan Robinson over Jalen Carter was ‘easy’
19h ago
Move over Koo, Vick: Bijan Robinson gets No. 7 for Falcons
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
5h ago
Security cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown Atlanta suspect
11h ago
When will I get my Georgia tax rebate for 2023?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top