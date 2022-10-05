ajc logo
Falcons sign defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson to practice squad

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- After the Vikings signed Khyiris Tonga off the Falcons practice squad Tuesday, the team signed defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson on Wednesday.

Johnson, who is 6-foot-3 and 316 pounds, played at Iowa. He was a fourth-round pick (109th overall) by the Vikings in the 2017 draft. He has played in 60 NFL games and made 20 starts.

