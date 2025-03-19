Falcons set to re-sign tight end Feleipe Franks

Feleipe Franks, who played quarterback in college and has transitioned to tight end in the NFL, is set to re-sign with the Falcons on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
“He’s coming in to sign (on Thursday),” the person told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Franks signed as a undrafted free agent in 2021. He didn’t push back at all when the Falcons asked him to switch from quarterback to tight end.
He ended his first season as the backup quarterback to Matt Ryan.
Over the 2022 offseason, after the team traded Ryan, signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder, then-coach Arthur Smith gave Franks a chance to make the team as a tight end.
Franks played at Florida and Arkansas in college.
He played 16 games last season with the Panthers. He was with the Falcons in 2021 and ’22 and was out of football in 2023.
Also, the Falcons are set to sign veteran safety Jordan Fuller, 27, who was with the Rams (2020-23) and the Panthers (2024), according to NFL Media. He’ll be reunited with coach Raheem Morris, who was the Rams' defensive coordinator from 2021-23.
Credit: Miguel Martinez
Ford, a 6-foot and 190 pounds, played the 2022 season with the Falcons.
The Falcons lost starting defensive tackles Grady Jarrett to the Bears and Eddie Goldman to the Commanders in free agency.
The Falcons, founded in 1966, have never selected a Bulldog in the first round or the second round.
