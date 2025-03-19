Falcons set to re-sign tight end Feleipe Franks

He ended his first season as the backup quarterback to Matt Ryan.

Over the 2022 offseason, after the team traded Ryan, signed Marcus Mariota and drafted Desmond Ridder, then-coach Arthur Smith gave Franks a chance to make the team as a tight end.

Franks played at Florida and Arkansas in college.

He played 16 games last season with the Panthers. He was with the Falcons in 2021 and ’22 and was out of football in 2023.

Also, the Falcons are set to sign veteran safety Jordan Fuller, 27, who was with the Rams (2020-23) and the Panthers (2024), according to NFL Media. He’ll be reunited with coach Raheem Morris, who was the Rams' defensive coordinator from 2021-23.