Falcons set to re-sign safety J.J. Wilcox

Wilcox, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April 2019 after splitting the 2018 season with the Colts and Jets. He was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2013 draft and also spent a season with the Steelers. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp last season.

The Falcons re-signed him Aug. 6. He was released when the team cut down to 53 players.