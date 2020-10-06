Falcons set to re-sign safety J.J. Wilcox

With the Falcons getting thin at the safety position because of injury, the team had a visit with former Georgia Southern and Cairo High standout J. J. Wilcox and are set to re-sign him.
Wilcox, 29, signed a one-year deal with the Falcons in April 2019 after splitting the 2018 season with the Colts and Jets. He was selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2013 draft and also spent a season with the Steelers. He suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on the first day of training camp last season.
The Falcons re-signed him Aug. 6. He was released when the team cut down to 53 players.
Wilcox has played in 77 NFL games and made 39 starts.
AJC correspondent Jason Butt contributed to this article.
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
