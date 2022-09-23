Falcons-Seahawks stat corner: A look at Geno Smith’s bumpy ride in the NFL

SEATTTLE -- Seattle quarterback Geno Smith is in the process of reviving his career.
Smith was drafted in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft by the New York Jets. He went 8-8 as a rookie, but never could solidify his role.
He made stops with the Giants and Chargers before bouncing out of the league in 2019. He had been a backup in Seattle since the 2020 season.
Smith, 31, beat out Drew Lock for the starting spot this year after Seattle traded Russell Wilson this offseason. Smith and the Seahawks will face the Falcons at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
Smith has completed 47 of 58 passes (81%) for 392 yards and two touchdowns and one interception. He has a passer rating of 99.1.
“We played him when he was with the Jets,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Like a lot of young quarterbacks, there’s a lot that goes on just even in pre-snap.”
Geno Smith’s development was sidetracked after he was punched by teammate IK Enemkpali and suffered a broken jaw in 2015. They had a dispute over $600 over a missed appearance at a football camp.
He bounced around the league until he received a shot with the Seahawks.
“I give him a lot of credit, he’s a very resilient player,” Arthur Smith said. “He’s playing really well right now, and there’s a lot to be said for that.”
The Jets went on to finish 10-6 behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015, and Geno Smith never regained his spot.
“It didn’t go the way he probably envisioned when he got drafted,” Arthur Smith. “He comes back and keeps swinging. I’ve got so much respect for guys like that. He’s been playing really solid football for the Seahawks.”
