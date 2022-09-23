Falcons-Seahawks stat corner: A look at Geno Smith’s bumpy ride in the NFL

“We played him when he was with the Jets,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Like a lot of young quarterbacks, there’s a lot that goes on just even in pre-snap.”

Geno Smith’s development was sidetracked after he was punched by teammate IK Enemkpali and suffered a broken jaw in 2015. They had a dispute over $600 over a missed appearance at a football camp.

He bounced around the league until he received a shot with the Seahawks.

“I give him a lot of credit, he’s a very resilient player,” Arthur Smith said. “He’s playing really well right now, and there’s a lot to be said for that.”

The Jets went on to finish 10-6 behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015, and Geno Smith never regained his spot.

“It didn’t go the way he probably envisioned when he got drafted,” Arthur Smith. “He comes back and keeps swinging. I’ve got so much respect for guys like that. He’s been playing really solid football for the Seahawks.”

