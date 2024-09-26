Falcons’ Ryan Neuzil is a left-handed center

“Typically, the lefty is very different,” Cousins said. “He actually does a pretty good job of making it feel seamless when he snaps it under center. And then the (shotgun) snaps, yeah, the ball may rotate a little different or spin different. But nothing too major as long as you can get used to it.”

Neuzil started three games last season for Dalman, who suffered a left high ankle sprain in the second quarter Sunday night against the Chiefs.

“Mostly importantly, get the snap (right),” Neuzil said. “Different type of snaps. Just set the table for everyone. Make sure we are on the same page, who we are going to go get. How we are getting there and just keep everybody just moving.”

Neuzil will have help with the blocking signals.

“It’s a little bit of a collaboration of everyone on the line,” Neuzil said. “I’ll try to set the table. Guards can definitely give their input.”

Cousins has things he likes in the center.

“Well, I think you love the ability to kind of see the whole picture, be decisive, making calls quickly,” Cousins said. “You like the sense of urgency from a center because you’re always fighting the play clock, and the center kind of leads the tempo out of the huddle to the line of scrimmage.”