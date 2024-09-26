Breaking: Georgia closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Ryan Neuzil is a left-handed center

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) warms up with a snap from guard Ryan Neuzil (64) before a NFL football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

By
31 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Center Ryan Neuzil, who’s set to start for Drew Dalman on Sunday against the Saints, is left-handed.

“For me, it’s the same,” Neuzil said. “I guess the ball comes back a little bit different for him.”

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has to make an adjustment.

“Typically, the lefty is very different,” Cousins said. “He actually does a pretty good job of making it feel seamless when he snaps it under center. And then the (shotgun) snaps, yeah, the ball may rotate a little different or spin different. But nothing too major as long as you can get used to it.”

Neuzil started three games last season for Dalman, who suffered a left high ankle sprain in the second quarter Sunday night against the Chiefs.

“Mostly importantly, get the snap (right),” Neuzil said. “Different type of snaps. Just set the table for everyone. Make sure we are on the same page, who we are going to go get. How we are getting there and just keep everybody just moving.”

Neuzil will have help with the blocking signals.

“It’s a little bit of a collaboration of everyone on the line,” Neuzil said. “I’ll try to set the table. Guards can definitely give their input.”

Cousins has things he likes in the center.

“Well, I think you love the ability to kind of see the whole picture, be decisive, making calls quickly,” Cousins said. “You like the sense of urgency from a center because you’re always fighting the play clock, and the center kind of leads the tempo out of the huddle to the line of scrimmage.”



D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

