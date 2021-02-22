X

Falcons round out coaching support staff

Passing the flag on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the opening of the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium and pre-season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM
Passing the flag on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at the opening of the brand new Mercedes Benz Stadium and pre-season NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Roderick Moore Jr. and Bobby Thomas were named assistant strength and conditioning coaches Monday by the Falcons.

Also, Mario Jeberaeel was selected as a diversity coaching intern while Paul Rice, Charles Walker, Sal Conti and Patrick Kramer were named football analysts.

Moore, a Morehouse graduate, was in private industry. He previously worked at Tennessee as a graduate assistant strength coach (1999-2001), assistant head strength coach (2001-04) and associate head strength coach (2004-07). He also spent two seasons at Florida International (2010-11) as co-director of strength and conditioning.

He ran track at Morehouse.

Thomas was at Western Kentucky the past three seasons (2018-20) as the associate director of strength and conditioning. He also spent two seasons (2016-17) as a strength and conditioning assistant at Fresno State. He also has worked at North Carolina State and South Dakota.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the pick’s in D. Led’s Mock Draft 1.0: Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Ja’Marr Chase, (WR, LSU)

3. Dolphins: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

4. Atlanta Falcons: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Devonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.