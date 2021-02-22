Falcons round out coaching support staff

Also, Mario Jeberaeel was selected as a diversity coaching intern while Paul Rice, Charles Walker, Sal Conti and Patrick Kramer were named football analysts.

Moore, a Morehouse graduate, was in private industry. He previously worked at Tennessee as a graduate assistant strength coach (1999-2001), assistant head strength coach (2001-04) and associate head strength coach (2004-07). He also spent two seasons at Florida International (2010-11) as co-director of strength and conditioning.