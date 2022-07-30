Falcons’ Richie Grant settling in at strong safety

“He’s got a lot more confidence,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “More than ever, everyone wants instant gratification. We have a plan. We have high expectations for Richie going into this year and brought him along.”

When Isaiah Oliver went down last season, the Falcons were scrambling at nickel back.

“Some of those guys got put in situations quick and had to play in spots just out of necessity,” Smith said. “Inside, Richie was one of them, Darren Hall and Avery (Williams) had to go in there. We were looking for (anybody) to play in that nickel spot. I think it really helped them.”

Grant went against some really good receivers playing the nickel.

“That’s a hard position for a young guy,” Smith said. “It probably made them better, Darren outside, Richie with some of the other safety stuff we’re asking him to do.”

Grant has been working against tight end Kyle Pitts in one-on-ones in practice.

“They are awesome,” Pitts said of his battles with Grant. “Richie is a great competitor. We compete every day. Richie is one of my guys, so it’s all love. Once we do step out of the pads, we’ll laugh and joke about it. But when we are on the field, we’re battling the hardest.”

Jaylinn Hawkins, who has the inside track to start at free safety, is set to enter his third season. He played 462 defensive snaps (49%) last season over 14 games, including four starts.

“I expect him to do his thing,” Hawkins said of Grant. “I expect my boy to really do his thing.”

Hawkins had a similar experience his rookie season and related that to Grant.

“If you think about it, coming in, everything is new,” Hawkins said. “It’s like being a freshman in college. You’ve got to get use to certain things. The system and how things are in the league.”

Hawkins believes Grant is ready to make a huge impact.

“On the up and up, the sky is the limit for him,” Hawkins said.

Grant started to notice a breakthrough during the offseason.

“I think as a team we had great OTAs,” Grant said. “We were flying around. There weren’t a bunch of busts. Every day we got better. Coming into training camp. Yesterday, it was hot, but we were still out there communicating. Still getting through it. Still fighting.”

Harmon, who signed with the Raiders, was a good teacher.

“That’s my boy,” Grant said. “We did get in a lot of work. (Erik) Harris as well, but primarily with Duron. He was my roommate.”

Harmon stressed to Grant that safety is more of a thinking position.

“I like that challenge,” Grant said. “I love that thrill of being back there and you’re the quarterback. When things go wrong, you fall on it. When things go good, push it away to other people. That’s what I love about it, being a leader back there.”

He also taught Grant how to mentally prepare for the rigors of the position.

“I think you’re pretty prepared for what is about to happen,” Grant said. “You’ve seen it. Pretty much instead of thinking about things that you did wrong, you’ll be thinking about a lot as a young guy. Now, you worry about the next day, the next rep. You are moving on.”

All of this has led to Grant’s increased comfort level.

“You are trying to get better with each rep,” Grant said. “Each day. Not hanging on to the failures. That familiarity with the schedule, your teammates, the system, all of that, it all plays a part of it. It just makes you more comfortable.”

Grant plans to earn the starting spot.

“(I) don’t take anything for granted,” Grant said. “Nothing is guaranteed. You have to come out here every day to fight and prove yourself. That’s the mindset, that’s how (I) approach it.”

