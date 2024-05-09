Falcons release tackle, sign international player from Nigeria

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda was released by the Falcons on Thursday. Defensive end/outside linebacker Kehinde (Kenny) Oginni was signed and designated as the team’s international player for the 2024 season.
Swoboda, 6-foot-9 and 315 pounds, was signed to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 10.
Oginni, 25, a native of Nigeria who’s 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, will not count against the Falcons 90-man offseason roster limit and will be eligible to fill a 17th practice squad roster spot following training camp.
Former Falcons defensive end Osi Umenyiora held a camp in Nigeria as part of the International Player Pathway Program in 2021. Oginni attended the camp and was one of three players selected to train in London for six months.
He was signed by the Chiefs after participating in a pro day at Arizona State in 2022. He was waived by the Chiefs in Aug. 2022.
UPDATED DEPTH CHART
OFFENSE
QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock
RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan
FB – Tucker Fisk, Robert Burns
WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, JaQuae Jackson
Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud
TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner
LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley
LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Nolan Potter
RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton
WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden
DEFENSE 3-4 alignment
DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Porlus
NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue
DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Willington Previlon, Ruke Orhorhoro
LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, Kenny Oginni
LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler
RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, J.D. Bertrand
ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Breland Trice
CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao
Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval
FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III
SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis
CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams
KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams
The Bow Tie Chronicles
About the Author