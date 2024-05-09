Atlanta Falcons

Falcons release tackle, sign international player from Nigeria

Kehinde Oginni of Nigeria participates in a drill at the NFL international scouting combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Kehinde Oginni of Nigeria participates in a drill at the NFL international scouting combine at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
FLOWERY BRANCH -- Offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda was released by the Falcons on Thursday. Defensive end/outside linebacker Kehinde (Kenny) Oginni was signed and designated as the team’s international player for the 2024 season.

Swoboda, 6-foot-9 and 315 pounds, was signed to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 10.

Oginni, 25, a native of Nigeria who’s 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, will not count against the Falcons 90-man offseason roster limit and will be eligible to fill a 17th practice squad roster spot following training camp.

Former Falcons defensive end Osi Umenyiora held a camp in Nigeria as part of the International Player Pathway Program in 2021. Oginni attended the camp and was one of three players selected to train in London for six months.

He was signed by the Chiefs after participating in a pro day at Arizona State in 2022. He was waived by the Chiefs in Aug. 2022.

UPDATED DEPTH CHART

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Taylor Heinicke, Michael Penix Jr., John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Carlos Washington Jr., Jase McClellan

FB – Tucker Fisk, Robert Burns

WR – Drake London, Josh Ali, Austin Mack, Greg Washington, JaQuae Jackson

Slot WR – Rondale Moore, Ray-Ray McCloud

TE – Kyle Pitts, Charlie Woerner, John FitzPatrick, Austin Stogner

LT – Jake Matthews, Tyler Vrabel, Barry Wesley

LG – Matthew Bergeron, John Leglue, Ryan Coll

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, Nolan Potter

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton

WR – Darnell Mooney, KhaDarel Hodge, Chris Blair, Isaiah Wooden

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment

DE – Zach Harrison, Kentavius Street, Demone Harris, James Smith-Williams, Brandon Porlus

NT – David Onyemata, LaCale London, Tommy Togiai, Eddie Goldman, Zion Logue

DT – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Ta’Quon Graham, Willington Previlon, Ruke Orhorhoro

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Ade Ogundeji, Kenny Oginni

LILB – Kaden Elliss, Donavan Mutin, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, J.D. Bertrand

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone, Breland Trice

CB – A.J. Terrell, Antonio Hamilton, Jayden Price, Anthony Sao

Nickel CB – Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, Trey Vaval

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Tre Tarpley III

SS – DeMarcco Hellams, Richie Grant, Lukas Denis

CB – Clark Phillips III, Natrone Brooks, Kevin King

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

KOR – Ray-Ray McCloud or Avery Williams

