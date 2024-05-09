Falcons release tackle, sign international player from Nigeria

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Offensive tackle Ryan Swoboda was released by the Falcons on Thursday. Defensive end/outside linebacker Kehinde (Kenny) Oginni was signed and designated as the team’s international player for the 2024 season.

Swoboda, 6-foot-9 and 315 pounds, was signed to a reserve/futures contract on Jan. 10.

Oginni, 25, a native of Nigeria who’s 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, will not count against the Falcons 90-man offseason roster limit and will be eligible to fill a 17th practice squad roster spot following training camp.