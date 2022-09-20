Falcons release official depth chart for Seahawks’ game

LAKEWOOD, Wash. -- With running back Damien Williams placed on injured reserve last week, rookie Tyler Allgeier was moved up to the No. 2 spot on the official depth chart released by the Falcons on Tuesday.
“Tyler Allgeier, he had 10 carries (Sunday at the Rams),” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “I thought he ran well, and he’s becoming very dependable in protection.”
The Falcons (0-2) are set to play the Seahawks (1-1) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at Lumen Field.
Here’s a look at the depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB – Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder
RB – Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams
FB – Keith Smith
WR – Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Jared Bernhardt
TE – Kyle Pitts, Parker Hesse, Anthony Firkser, Feleipe Franks
LT – Jake Matthews, Chuma Edoga
LG – Elijah Wilkinson
C – Drew Dalman, Matt Hennessy
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Colby Gossett
RT – Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi
WR – Olamide Zaccheaus, KhaDarel Hodge, Damiere Byrd
DEFENSE
OLB – Lorenzo Carter, DeAngelo Malone
DE – Grady Jarrett, Timothy Horne
NT – Anthony Rush, Abdullah Anderson
DE – Ta’Quon Graham, Matt Dickerson
OLB – Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, Quinton Bell
ILB – Rashaan Evans, Nick Kwiatkoski
ILB – Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Nathan Landman
CB – A.J. Terrell, Mike Ford
FS – Jaylinn Hawkins, Dean Marlowe
SS – Richie Grant, Erik Harris
CB – Casey Hayward, Darren Hall, Dee Alford
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P – Bradley Pinion
LS – Liam McCullough
KR – Cordarrelle Patterson, Avery Williams
PR – Avery Williams
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
