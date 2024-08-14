Falcons release official depth chart for Ravens game

Atlanta Falcons

FLOWER BRANCH -- After a rash of injuries, the Falcons did some juggling on their second depth chart of the exhibition season.

The Falcons (0-1) are set to play the Ravens (0-1) at noon on Saturday in Baltimore.

Here’s the Falcons’ official depth chart:

OFFENSE

QB – Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Taylor Heinicke, John Paddock

RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., Spencer Brown

WR – Drake London, Chris Blair, James Washington, Jakeem Grant Sr.

Slot WR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Khadarel Hodge, Dylan Drummond, Jesse Matthews

TE – Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick, Jordan Thomas

LT – Jake Matthews, Barry Wesley, Julien Davenport, Jarryd Jones-Smith

LG – Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn

C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn

RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, John Leglue

RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Andrew Stueber, Zack Bailey

TE – Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Austin Stogner

WR – Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, Josh Ali, OJ Hiliare

DEFENSE 3-4 alignment (4-2-5 nickel)

DL – Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London

DL – David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zion Logue, Prince Emil

DL – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman, Tommy Togiai

LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Demone Harris, Kehinde Oginni (International)

LILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Milo Eifler

RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Donavan Mutin

ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, Bradlee Anae, DeAngelo Malone

CB – A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Anthony Johnson, Natrone Brooks, William Hooper

Nickel CB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Jayden Price

FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Dane Cruikshank, Tre Tarpley III

SS – Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Lukas Denis, Josh Thompson

CB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Trey Vaval,

SPECIAL TEAMS

K – Younghoe Koo

P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn

LS – Liam McCullough

PR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes

KOR – Avery Williams

