Falcons release official depth chart for Ravens game

FLOWER BRANCH -- After a rash of injuries, the Falcons did some juggling on their second depth chart of the exhibition season.
The Falcons (0-1) are set to play the Ravens (0-1) at noon on Saturday in Baltimore.
Here’s the Falcons’ official depth chart:
OFFENSE
QB – Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Taylor Heinicke, John Paddock
RB – Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Avery Williams, Jase McClellan, Carlos Washington Jr., Spencer Brown
WR – Drake London, Chris Blair, James Washington, Jakeem Grant Sr.
Slot WR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Khadarel Hodge, Dylan Drummond, Jesse Matthews
TE – Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick, Jordan Thomas
LT – Jake Matthews, Barry Wesley, Julien Davenport, Jarryd Jones-Smith
LG – Matthew Bergeron, Jovaughn Gwyn
C – Drew Dalman, Ryan Neuzil, Jovaughn Gwyn
RG – Chris Lindstrom, Kyle Hinton, John Leglue
RT – Kaleb McGary, Storm Norton, Andrew Stueber, Zack Bailey
TE – Charlie Woerner, Ross Dwelley, Austin Stogner
WR – Darnell Mooney, Casey Washington, Josh Ali, OJ Hiliare
DEFENSE 3-4 alignment (4-2-5 nickel)
DL – Zach Harrison, Ta’Quon Graham, Brandon Dorlus, LaCale London
DL – David Onyemata, Ruke Orhorhoro, Zion Logue, Prince Emil
DL – Grady Jarrett, Kentavius Street, Eddie Goldman, Tommy Togiai
LOLB – Arnold Ebiketie, Demone Harris, Kehinde Oginni (International)
LILB – Kaden Elliss, JD Bertrand, Milo Eifler
RILB – Troy Andersen, Nate Landman, Donavan Mutin
ROLB – Lorenzo Carter, James Smith-Williams, Bradlee Anae, DeAngelo Malone
CB – A.J. Terrell, Kevin King, Anthony Johnson, Natrone Brooks, William Hooper
Nickel CB – Dee Alford, Antonio Hamilton Sr., Jayden Price
FS – Jessie Bates III, Micah Abernathy, Dane Cruikshank, Tre Tarpley III
SS – Richie Grant, DeMarcco Hellams, Lukas Denis, Josh Thompson
CB – Mike Hughes, Clark Phillips III, Trey Vaval,
SPECIAL TEAMS
K – Younghoe Koo
P/H – Bradley Pinion, Ryan Sanborn
LS – Liam McCullough
PR – Ray-Ray McCloud, Mike Hughes
KOR – Avery Williams
