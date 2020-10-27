Falcons release official depth chart for Panthers’ game

The Falcons (1-6) are set to face the Panthers (3-4) for the second time this season. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was listed on the official projected injury report with a hip injury. That’s a new injury as he’d been previously listed with a hamstring injury. He was seen several times during the Lions’ game on the sideline being stretched out by the training staff.