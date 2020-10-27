Falcons release official depth chart for Panthers’ game

The Falcons on Monday released their official depth chart — and a projected injury report — for Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. game against the Carolina Panthers.
The Falcons (1-6) are set to face the Panthers (3-4) for the second time this season. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.
Wide receiver Julio Jones was listed on the official projected injury report with a hip injury. That’s a new injury as he’d been previously listed with a hamstring injury. He was seen several times during the Lions’ game on the sideline being stretched out by the training staff.
Here’s the projected injury report.
Monday, Oct. 26
The Falcons did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimation.
Full Participation
- N/A
Limited Participation
- #11 WR Julio Jones (hip)
- #51 C Alex Mack (knee)
- #76 T Kaleb McGary (elbow)
- #83 WR Russell Gage (knee)
- #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)
Did Not Participate
- N/A
Series history: This will be the 52nd meeting. The Falcons led the series 32-19. The Falcons won the previous five games before losing this season.
Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the second Carolina game:
OFFENSE
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker. Stocker has played more snaps)
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Matt Hennessy (Team lists Justin McCray as the backup, but when Mack was injured against Detroit, Hennessy played so we move McCray to backup right guard).
RG -- Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray
RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson
DE -- Dante Fowler, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker
CB – A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller
CB -- Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Tyler Hall
FS --- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman
SS – Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR – Brandon Powell
PR -- Brandon Powell
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8
Bye Week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29
