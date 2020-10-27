X

Falcons release official depth chart for Panthers’ game

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris said the team is not psychologically damaged from their third fourth quarter collapse and he discuss their plaster rules.

Credit: D. Orlando Ledbetter

Atlanta Falcons | 42 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Wide receiver Julio Jones listed with hip injury

The Falcons on Monday released their official depth chart — and a projected injury report — for Thursday’s 8:20 p.m. game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Falcons (1-6) are set to face the Panthers (3-4) for the second time this season. The Panthers defeated the Falcons 23-16 earlier this month in Atlanta.

Wide receiver Julio Jones was listed on the official projected injury report with a hip injury. That’s a new injury as he’d been previously listed with a hamstring injury. He was seen several times during the Lions’ game on the sideline being stretched out by the training staff.

Here’s the projected injury report.

Monday, Oct. 26

The Falcons did not practice Monday. The Monday practice report is an estimation.

Full Participation

  • N/A

Limited Participation

  • #11 WR Julio Jones (hip)
  • #51 C Alex Mack (knee)
  • #76 T Kaleb McGary (elbow)
  • #83 WR Russell Gage (knee)
  • #98 DE Takk McKinley (groin)

Did Not Participate

  • N/A

Series history: This will be the 52nd meeting. The Falcons led the series 32-19. The Falcons won the previous five games before losing this season.

Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the second Carolina game:

OFFENSE

QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus

WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE -- Hayden Hurst, Luke Stocker, Jaeden Graham (Team actually list Graham ahead of Stocker. Stocker has played more snaps)

RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB -- Keith Smith

LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C -- Alex Mack, Matt Hennessy (Team lists Justin McCray as the backup, but when Mack was injured against Detroit, Hennessy played so we move McCray to backup right guard).

RG -- Chris Lindstrom, Justin McCray

RT --Kaleb McGary, Matt Gono, John Wetzel

DEFENSE

DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT -- Grady Jarrett, Deadrin Senat

DT -- Tyeler Davison, Marlon Davidson

DE -- Dante Fowler, Steven Means, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker

CB – A.J. Terrell, Jordan Miller

CB -- Kendall Sheffield, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Tyler Hall

FS --- Ricardo Allen, Sharrod Neasman

SS – Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- Josh Harris

KR – Brandon Powell

PR -- Brandon Powell

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8

Bye Week

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Las Vegas Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 29

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.