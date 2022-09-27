Falcons release official depth chart for game vs. Browns

Edwards was inactive for the game, and Wilkinson was tending to a personal matter and was excused. The Falcons took four tight ends into the game Sunday.

“We’ll do what we think is best for the game plan and the team, so sometimes it’s not necessarily that the player did something wrong,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “If we feel we’ve got a good matchup somewhere else or somewhere we feel like we need help on special teams, and we’ll make those evaluations.”