X

Falcons release official depth chart for Bears’ game

Falcons rookie linebacker Yurik Bethune (right) rushes against tackle Matt Gono (left) on the first day in pads at training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Flowery Branch.
Falcons rookie linebacker Yurik Bethune (right) rushes against tackle Matt Gono (left) on the first day in pads at training camp Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Flowery Branch.

Credit: Curtis Compton

Credit: Curtis Compton

Atlanta Falcons | 1 hour ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

After losing four starters to injury against Dallas, the Falcons are hopeful for their return as they didn’t make any changes to their official depth chart that was released on Tuesday.

The Falcons (0-2) are set to host the Chicago Bears (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary (sprained left knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Foye Oluokun (hamstring) did not finish the game against Dallas because of injury. McGary is expected to miss one week.

Matt Gono, who’s listed as the backup left tackle, went in for McGary at right tackle and appears to set to make his first NFL start against the Bears..

Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Chicago game:

OFFENSE.

QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub

WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake

WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus

WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell

TE -- Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker

RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison

FB -- Keith Smith

LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono

LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy

C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray

RG -- Chris Lindstrom

RT --Kaleb McGary, John Wetzel

DEFENSE

DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris

DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat

DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky

DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds

LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker

CB -- A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Blidi Wreh-Wilson

CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield

FS -- Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman

NS -- Ricardo Allen

SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins

SPECIAL TEAMS

K -- Younghoe Koo

P -- Sterling Hofrichter

LS -- Josh Harris

KR --Olamide Zaccheaus

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.