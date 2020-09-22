Falcons release official depth chart for Bears’ game

After losing four starters to injury against Dallas, the Falcons are hopeful for their return as they didn’t make any changes to their official depth chart that was released on Tuesday.
The Falcons (0-2) are set to host the Chicago Bears (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Right tackle Kaleb McGary (sprained left knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Foye Oluokun (hamstring) did not finish the game against Dallas because of injury. McGary is expected to miss one week.
Matt Gono, who’s listed as the backup left tackle, went in for McGary at right tackle and appears to set to make his first NFL start against the Bears..
Here’s a look at the official depth chart for the Chicago game:
OFFENSE.
QB -- Matt Ryan, Matt Schaub
WR -- Julio Jones, Christian Blake
WR -- Calvin Ridley, Olamide Zaccheaus
WR -- Russell Gage, Brandon Powell
TE -- Hayden Hurst, Jaeden Graham, Luke Stocker
RB -- Todd Gurley, Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison
FB -- Keith Smith
LT -- Jake Matthews, Matt Gono
LG -- James Carpenter, Matt Hennessy
C -- Alex Mack, Justin McCray
RG -- Chris Lindstrom
RT --Kaleb McGary, John Wetzel
DEFENSE
DE -- Takk McKinley, Allen Bailey, Charles Harris
DT -- Grady Jarrett, Marlon Davidson, Deadrin Senat
DT -- Tyeler Davison, John Cominsky
DE -- Dante Fowler, Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
LB -- Deion Jones, LaRoy Reynolds
LB -- Foye Oluokun, Mykal Walker
CB -- A.J. Terrell, Darqueze Dennard, Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB -- Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield
FS -- Damontae Kazee, Sharrod Neasman
NS -- Ricardo Allen
SS -- Keanu Neal, Jaylinn Hawkins
SPECIAL TEAMS
K -- Younghoe Koo
P -- Sterling Hofrichter
LS -- Josh Harris
KR --Olamide Zaccheaus