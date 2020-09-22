Falcons release official depth chart for Bears’ game

The Falcons (0-2) are set to host the Chicago Bears (2-0) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Right tackle Kaleb McGary (sprained left knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (groin), free safety Ricardo Allen (elbow) and Foye Oluokun (hamstring) did not finish the game against Dallas because of injury. McGary is expected to miss one week.