Falcons re-sign reserve defensive tackle Kentavius Street, two others

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who played in 13 games last season as a rotational player, re-signed with the Falcons on Monday.

The Falcons lost starting defensive tackles Grady Jarrett to the Bears and Eddie Goldman to the Commanders in free agency.

The Falcons signed backup defensive tackle Morgan Fox (120 games, 34 starts) and backup defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham in free agency.