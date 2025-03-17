Atlanta Falcons
Falcons re-sign reserve defensive tackle Kentavius Street, two others

Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) is stopped short of a first down by Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55), defensive tackle Kentavius Street (75) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (90) during the first half of an NFL football game In Atlanta on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023 between the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

By
39 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who played in 13 games last season as a rotational player, re-signed with the Falcons on Monday.

The Falcons lost starting defensive tackles Grady Jarrett to the Bears and Eddie Goldman to the Commanders in free agency.

The Falcons signed backup defensive tackle Morgan Fox (120 games, 34 starts) and backup defensive tackle Ta’Quon Graham in free agency.

