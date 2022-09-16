Falcons-Rams X-factor: Bobby Wagner vs. Cordarrelle Patterson

When Patterson moves around, it changes the read for the defense.

“You’re saying I’m in 21 personnel (two running backs) and then you empty him out or you displace him, and now you’re really in 11 personnel (three wide receivers),” McVay said. “You change matchups. You can get different things like that.”

The Rams added former Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner over the offseason. Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection.

He’ll be focused on Patterson when he remains in the backfield.

“He’s been a very productive player, similar to (New Orleans linebacker) Demario (Davis),” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Not the first time they’ve seen most of the stuff we’ll throw at him. Got great experience, tough, makes plays all over the tape. Have a lot of respect for him.”

McVay referred to Patterson and other position-less players as chess pieces.

“Those guys are great chess pieces that give you advantages if you can maximize the way that they are able to help you,” McVay said. “I’ve definitely seen Arthur do a great job of that.”

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD