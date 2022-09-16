Falcons-Rams X-factor: Bobby Wagner vs. Cordarrelle Patterson

FLOWERY BRANCH -- Cordarrelle Patterson, a converted wide receiver, rushed for a career-high 120 yards on 22 carries in the opener against the Saints on Sunday.
Patterson was pressed into full-time duty when Damien Williams was injured on his second carry of the game. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was inactive for the game.
Williams did not practice Wednesday and Thursday and Allgeier, a fifth-round pick from BYU, may be active against the Rams. The Falcons can also call up running back Caleb Huntley from the practice squad.
Patterson, who also will flank out a wide receiver to create some mismatches for the Falcons, will be the X-factor for the Falcons when they face the Rams at 4:05 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
“I think you look at this guy was a top pick as a receiver,” Rams coach Sean McVay said. “He’s an amazing returner, and now he’s established and asserted himself as a legitimate running back.”
When Patterson moves around, it changes the read for the defense.
“You’re saying I’m in 21 personnel (two running backs) and then you empty him out or you displace him, and now you’re really in 11 personnel (three wide receivers),” McVay said. “You change matchups. You can get different things like that.”
The Rams added former Seattle linebacker Bobby Wagner over the offseason. Wagner is an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time All-Pro selection.
He’ll be focused on Patterson when he remains in the backfield.
“He’s been a very productive player, similar to (New Orleans linebacker) Demario (Davis),” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “Not the first time they’ve seen most of the stuff we’ll throw at him. Got great experience, tough, makes plays all over the tape. Have a lot of respect for him.”
McVay referred to Patterson and other position-less players as chess pieces.
“Those guys are great chess pieces that give you advantages if you can maximize the way that they are able to help you,” McVay said. “I’ve definitely seen Arthur do a great job of that.”
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18 at Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.
Sept. 25 at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
