Falcons’ Raheem Morris to place importance on joint practices with Dolphins

Falcons coach Raheem Morris watches practice during training camp at the Falcons’ headquarters in Flowery Branch on Friday, July 26, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

By
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris plans to place importance on the joint practices with the Dolphins, which are set for Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 before the reserves play an exhibition game Aug. 9 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“We’re excited for the most part about getting to our joint practice with Miami as we’ll look forward to some of those things and how you’ll get into it opposed to thinking about some of the (exhibition) season stuff,” Morris said.

While ramping things up toward the practices, the Falcons will focus on their mental approach.

“So for us, what we really want to do is really ramp it up mentally, hence the jog-through (on the first day of practice),” Morris said. “That way we take a little bit off the physicality, which will allow us to amp everything up from a mental standpoint.”

