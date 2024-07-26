Falcons’ Raheem Morris to place importance on joint practices with Dolphins

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Raheem Morris plans to place importance on the joint practices with the Dolphins, which are set for Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 before the reserves play an exhibition game Aug. 9 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“We’re excited for the most part about getting to our joint practice with Miami as we’ll look forward to some of those things and how you’ll get into it opposed to thinking about some of the (exhibition) season stuff,” Morris said.

While ramping things up toward the practices, the Falcons will focus on their mental approach.