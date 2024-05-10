Falcons’ Raheem Morris looking for ‘best version of Kyle Pitts’

FLOWERY BRANCH — One of the Falcons’ major offseason moves was to pick up the $10.8 million fifth-year option on tight end Kyle Pitts.
“He’s very excited about being healthy, and so are we,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “Getting a healthy Kyle Pitts gives you a really dynamic player that we believe in a lot. Hence, the picking up of his option (and) letting him be apart of our immediate and hopefully our long-term future.”
The Falcons selected Pitts No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL draft – the highest a tight end has been drafted in NFL history. The Falcons are hopeful that Pitts is ready to bounce back in his fourth season after catching only 53 of 90 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns last season.
He’s now under contract through the 2025 season.
“If we can get this guy going, we all know what he could be,” Morris said. “That’s the job of the coach, to find out what a player can be and go get the best out of him. Hopefully, myself, along with my staff, and all of our coaches, we can go and get the best version of Kyle Pitts because that will be really good for all of us.”
