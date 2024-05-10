Atlanta Falcons

Falcons’ Raheem Morris looking for ‘best version of Kyle Pitts’

By
24 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — One of the Falcons’ major offseason moves was to pick up the $10.8 million fifth-year option on tight end Kyle Pitts.

“He’s very excited about being healthy, and so are we,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “Getting a healthy Kyle Pitts gives you a really dynamic player that we believe in a lot. Hence, the picking up of his option (and) letting him be apart of our immediate and hopefully our long-term future.”

The Falcons selected Pitts No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL draft – the highest a tight end has been drafted in NFL history. The Falcons are hopeful that Pitts is ready to bounce back in his fourth season after catching only 53 of 90 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns last season.

He’s now under contract through the 2025 season.

“If we can get this guy going, we all know what he could be,” Morris said. “That’s the job of the coach, to find out what a player can be and go get the best out of him. Hopefully, myself, along with my staff, and all of our coaches, we can go and get the best version of Kyle Pitts because that will be really good for all of us.”

The Bow Tie Chronicles

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebook

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

