Falcons’ Raheem Morris looking for ‘best version of Kyle Pitts’

FLOWERY BRANCH — One of the Falcons’ major offseason moves was to pick up the $10.8 million fifth-year option on tight end Kyle Pitts.

“He’s very excited about being healthy, and so are we,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said Friday. “Getting a healthy Kyle Pitts gives you a really dynamic player that we believe in a lot. Hence, the picking up of his option (and) letting him be apart of our immediate and hopefully our long-term future.”

The Falcons selected Pitts No. 4 overall in the 2021 NFL draft – the highest a tight end has been drafted in NFL history. The Falcons are hopeful that Pitts is ready to bounce back in his fourth season after catching only 53 of 90 targets for 667 yards and three touchdowns last season.