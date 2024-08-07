Falcons’ Raheem Morris is set on his quarterback rotation for Friday

“Then we’ll get a chance to see some of the other guys get out there and work,” Morris said. “So I’m excited. I’m always excited to see guys when they get a chance to get their first ops (opportunities).”

Morris wouldn’t reveal how long the quarterbacks will play.

“(The fans) got a good look at us at the stadium, and they got to feel what the rotation looks like, what the ones look like, what the twos look like,” said Morris, referring to the practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday. “And then our threes will get a chance to get out there in some of our (exhibition) season work and some of our twos as well. We’ll play a couple of the ones. We’ll have to make a pretty good evaluation (from) a coach’s standpoint.”

Falcons get pressure: Miami coach Mike McDaniel was not happy with how the Dolphins blocked against the Falcons’ pressure packages.

“When you think of these pressures and how you want to bring people, a lot of those things you’re trying to use up people’s (running) backs when you’re talking about simulated pressures to make those guys block four people rushing with just their backs,” Morris said. “Now they get less people out in the route, so now you can flood the zones in the back of them and really change the map, so to speak.”

McDaniel didn’t feel like quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Mike White were locating their “hot” routes fast enough to counter the Falcons’ blitz packages.

“Then you got to watch Tua or Mike have to throw the ball hot is what you’re looking for,” Morris said. “When they (have) to throw the ball out fast and get it out quickly, and then that goes right into us being a good tackling football team.”

Neuzil suffered calf injury: Falcons backup center Ryan Neuzil suffered a calf injury Tuesday and did not take part in the Wednesday practice.

Neuzil is listed as the second-team center behind Drew Dalman. Jovaughn Gwyn served as the second-team center against the Dolphins.

Also, outside linebacker Bralen Trice, who was missed Tuesday’s practice with sickness, returned to practice.

Evaluating the pressure: Falcons outside linebackers coach Jacquies Smith was focusing on the one-on-one drills to evaluate the outside linebackers.

“For me, because we can’t finish on the quarterback (and tackle him),” Smith said. “One of the main things is, and I’ve been asking and telling the guys, let me see you clearly win one-on-ones.”

Outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie appeared to win several of his one-on-one matchups on both days.

“Arnold, AK, did a great job as far as rushing,” Smith said. “Obviously, that is one of his strong suits as being a pass rushers. That’s is going to be one of the things we’re going to ask him to do. To me, it’s not about doing it one day. It’s about how consistently you can do it every single day.”

Smith felt the group played well.

“I think they did a great job,” Smith said. “Just for being able to go through their drills. I think we needed the work. This whole training camp is about evaluation.”

Jarrett likes the heat: Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett took a full workload over the two days of joint practices.

He’s not likely to play in the game.

“We had some good work, both days,” Jarrett said. “(Wednesday) was another good one. A hot day. Just two teams that have respect for one another. It was very professional and highly competitive.”

Jarrett is a Tagovailoa fan: Jarrett was impressed with Tagovailoa, who recently signed a hefty $212.4 million contract extension.

“Rightfully, deserved the contract,” Jarrett said. “He’s been leading this program for so long. I’m happy for him. For the injuries that he’s overcome. I’ve always got a thing for the guys who overcome the doubters.

“When he got hurt, a lot of people didn’t think he was making it back. He fought his way back to be a top quarterback in this league. I’m super grateful to have competed against him on the field.”

