Breaking: Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

Falcons promote kicker, linebacker to game-day roster

Also, lineman Jovaughn Gwyn was signed to the practice squad
New York Jets kicker Riley Patterson (46) makes the kick for an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

New York Jets kicker Riley Patterson (46) makes the kick for an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By
2 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – Kicker Riley Patterson and inside linebacker Josh Woods were promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster by the Falcons on Saturday.

Patterson was signed on Friday as insurance for kicker Younghoe Koo, who has a right hip injury and has been listed as questionable for the game against the Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Woods was also promoted for the Tampa Bay game in Week 5.

Also, offensive guard/center Jovaughn Gwyn was signed to the practice squad.

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper and has been on the staff since 2003. D. Orlando strives to provide inside information into the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, coaching moves, offseason business moves, draft and games.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

With Younghoe Koo on injury report, Falcons sign kicker to practice squad
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo's status against Chargers is uncertain due to right hip...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons’ injury report: Several defensive backs return to practice
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons injury report: Drake London, Younghoe Koo limited in practice Thursday
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Q&A with Chargers running back Kimani Vidal from Marietta High School
With Younghoe Koo on injury report, Falcons sign kicker to practice squad
Falcons hoping for breakthrough from outside linebacker Matthew Judon
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

TRUMP TRANSITION
Vivek Ramaswamy pans Rivian’s expected $6B federal loan for Georgia factory
Black athletes 5 times more likely than white ones to die of sudden cardiac arrest
Don’t be a holiday crime victim: Metro Atlanta police agencies offer safety tips