Falcons promote kicker, linebacker to game-day roster

FLOWERY BRANCH – Kicker Riley Patterson and inside linebacker Josh Woods were promoted from the practice squad to the game-day roster by the Falcons on Saturday.

Patterson was signed on Friday as insurance for kicker Younghoe Koo, who has a right hip injury and has been listed as questionable for the game against the Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Woods was also promoted for the Tampa Bay game in Week 5.