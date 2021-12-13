ajc logo
Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Panthers

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who only played 34 of the 69 offensive snaps (49%), scores during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who only played 34 of the 69 offensive snaps (49%), scores during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Panthers in Charlotte. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Free safety Erik Harris, suffered a chest injury that was described as a torn left pectoral muscle, and running back Cordarrelle Patterson, was conspicuously absent for most of the second half in the 29-21 victory over the Panthers on Sunday.

Harris played only six defensive snaps before leaving the game and Patterson, who had 16 carries for 58 yards and caught two passes for a year, played just 34 of 69 offensive snaps (49%).

“We ask a lot of CP and he does a good job,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “He’s also not superhuman either and we’ve got a belief in Mike Davis and Qadree (Ollison). Those guys all run well and when they can do that by committee it helps. I trust all those guys.”

Smith didn’t provide an update on Harris.

“I’m not the doctor,” Smith said. “I didn’t go to medical school. So, we’ll just continue to evaluate and let the doctors do their job. We’ll see him tomorrow and as the week goes on.”

Dr. David Chao, a former NFL team doctor, analyzed the video of the injury and projected, if confirmed, that Harris could miss the rest of the season with a torn left pectoral muscle.

Safety Shawn Williams, who played at Georgia, was promoted to the active roster from the practice squad and played 18 snaps on special teams.

(Aside: We know that teams’ get immediate medical reports from the Falcons’ appearance on Hard Knocks a few years back when Sam Baker suffered a knee injury.)

Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Carolina Panthers:

OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

J Matthews LT 69 100% 5 22%

J Mayfield LG 69 100% 5 22%

M Hennessy C 69 100%

C Lindstrom RG 69 100% 5 22%

K McGary RT 69 100% 5 22%

M Ryan QB 69 100%

R Gage WR 52 75%

T Sharpe WR 52 75%

H Hurst TE 43 62%

M Davis RB 39 57%

K Pitts TE 37 54%

L Smith TE 34 49% 5 22%

C Patterson RB 34 49%

O Zaccheaus WR 29 42% 6 26%

K Smith FB 17 25% 15 65%

Q Ollison RB 6 9% 9 39%

C Blake WR 2 3%

DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS

J Hawkins FS 64 100% 15 65%

D Harmon SS 64 100% 9 39%

A Terrell CB 64 100% 3 13%

F Oluokun LB 64 100% 1 4%

F Moreau CB 64 100%

D Jones LB 64 100%

D Hall CB 51 80% 9 39%

G Jarrett DT 51 80%

S Means LB 47 73% 5 22%

D Fowler LB 32 50%

B Copeland LB 24 38% 9 39%

A Rush DT 24 38% 3 13%

T Graham DE 21 33% 3 13%

M Davidson DT 20 31% 3 13%

J Vaughters LB 17 27% 16 70%

M Pennel NT 14 22%

J Cominsky DT 8 12%

E Harris FS 6 9%

M Walker LB 5 8% 15 65%

SPECIAL TEAMS

S Williams SS 18 78%

A Williams CB 16 70%

F Darby WR 13 57%

E Ellerbee LB 12 52%

Y Koo K 12 52% T

Morstead P 7 30%

K Sheffield CB 7 30%

J Harris LS 7 30%

J Spriggs T 5 22%

D Dalman C 5 22%

C Gossett G 5 22%

Falcons’ 2021 schedule features trip to London, January trip to Buffalo

Atlanta Falcons schedule and scores

Eagles 32, Falcons 6

Buccaneers 48, Falcons 25

Falcons 17, Giants 14

Washington 34, Falcons 30

Falcons 27, Jets 20

Bye Week

Falcons 30, Dolphins 28

Panthers 19, Falcons 13

Falcons 27, Saints 25

Cowboys 43, Falcons 3

Patriots 25, Falcons 0

Falcons 21, Jaguars 14

Buccaneers 30, Falcons 17

Falcons 29, Panthers 21

Final four games

Falcons at San Francisco, 1 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19

Detroit Lions at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26

Falcons at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2

New Orleans Saints at Falcons, 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9

