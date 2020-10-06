Falcons' playtime percentage breakdown vs. Packers

When free safety Damontae Kazee (Achilles) and strong safety Jaylinn Hawkins (concussion) left the game, trusty special-teamer Sharrod Neasman and the scrappy Jamal Carter were pressed into service against the Green Bay Packers on Monday at Lambeau Field.
Carter was called up from the practice squad earlier in the day to provide depth at safety.
Neasman played 42 of 67 defensive snaps (67%) and Carter played 31 (49%) snaps. Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) are close to returning. Hawkins, who was playing a strong game, has to clear concussion protocols and Kazee likely is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.
--Linebacker Foye Oluokun, who was coming back from a hamstring injury, played 61 snaps (97%) after missing last week’s game against the Bears.
--Cornerback Kendall Sheffield played all 63 snaps after missing the first three games with a foot injury.
--Left guards James Carpenter (37 plays, 53%) and rookie Matt Hennessy (33 plays, 47%) had a nearly even split.
--Wide receiver Julio Jones played only 15 plays (21%).
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player for the Falcons in their 30-16 loss to Green Bay:
OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
C Lindstrom G 70 100% 3 13%
K McGary T 70 100% 3 13%
J Matthews T 70 100% 3 13%
M Ryan QB 70 100%
A Mack C 70 100%
O Zaccheaus WR 53 76% 9 39%
R Gage WR 47 67%
H Hurst TE 45 64%
C Ridley WR 45 64%
T Gurley RB 38 54%
J Carpenter G 37 53% 3 13%
L Stocker TE 33 47% 12 52%
M Hennessy G 33 47% 3 13%
C Blake WR 19 27% 13 57%
K Smith FB 16 23% 15 65%
B Hill RB 16 23% 9 39%
I Smith RB 16 23%
J Jones WR 15 21%
J Graham TE 6 9% 14 61%
M Gono T 1 1% 3 13%
DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
I Oliver CB 63 100% 5 22%
K Sheffield CB 63 100% 5 22%
D Jones LB 63 100% 5 22%
F Oluokun LB 61 97% 5 22%
G Jarrett DT 49 78%
D Fowler DE 45 71%
S Neasman CB 42 67% 11 48%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 39 62%
M Walker LB 32 51% 11 48%
J Carter SS 31 49% 6 26%
T Davison DT 30 48% 5 22%
J Cominsky DT 29 46% 7 30%
C Harris LB 27 43% 6 26%
J Hawkins FS 26 41% 7 30%
S Means DE 26 41% 6 26%
A Bailey DE 23 37% 5 22%
D Kazee SS 21 33%
M Davidson DT 15 24% 5 22%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 8 13% 12 52%
SPECIAL TEAMS
L Reynolds LB 15 65%
D Abrams CB 12 52%
B Powell WR 8 35%
J Miller CB 8 35%
E Fry K 7 30%
S Hofrichter P 6 26%
J Harris LS 6 26%
Falcons' next four games
Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11
Falcons at Vikings at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18
Lions at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday Oct. 25
Falcons at Panthers at 8:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29
The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:
Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com