Falcons' playtime percentage breakdown vs. Packers

Carter was called up from the practice squad earlier in the day to provide depth at safety.

Neasman played 42 of 67 defensive snaps (67%) and Carter played 31 (49%) snaps. Keanu Neal (hamstring) and Ricardo Allen (elbow) are close to returning. Hawkins, who was playing a strong game, has to clear concussion protocols and Kazee likely is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles.