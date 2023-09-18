Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Packers

BreakingNews
FLOWERY BRANCH – Second-year linebacker Nate Landman made his first NFL start against the Packers on Sunday.

Landman, who made the team as an undrafted rookie free agent after the 2022 draft, started in place of Troy Andersen, who was declared out of the game on Friday. Andersen is in the league’s concussion protocol.

Landman played 49 of the 50 defensive snaps in the 25-24 win. He finished with four tackles and a tackle for loss. He also played five snaps on special teams.

Here’s a look at the playtime chart from the game:

Player Offense Special Teams

J Matthews LT 82 100% 6 22%

M Bergeron LG 82 100% 6 22%

D Dalman C 82 100%

C Lindstrom RG 82 100%

K McGary RT 82 100% 6 22%

D Ridder QB 82 100%

D London WR 67 82%

B Robinson RB 59 72%

M Hollins WR 58 71% 1 4%

K Pitts TE 57 70%

J Smith TE 55 67%

M Pruitt TE 38 46% 11 41%

T Allgeier RB 36 44%

K Smith FB 17 21% 16 59%

K Hodge WR 11 13% 17 63%

S Miller WR 10 12% 6 22%

G Igwebuike RB 1 1% 6 22%

J FitzPatrick TE 1 1%

Player defense special teams

R Grant SS 50 100% 9 33%

J Bates FS 50 100%

A Terrell LCB 50 100%

T Flowers RCB 49 98% 8 30%

K Elliss ILB 50 100%

N Landman ILB 49 98% 5 19%

G Jarrett DT 36 72% 4 15%

B Dupree OLB 32 64% 1 4%

D Onyemata DT 31 62% 4 15%

A Ebiketie LB 31 62% 3 11%

C Campbell DE 28 56% 10 37%

D Alford CB 24 48% 4 15%

L Carter LB 18 36% 7 26%

Z Harrison DE 17 34% 9 33%

T Graham DE 14 28% 4 15%

A Huggins DT 14 28%

J Hawkins FS 5 10% 21 78%

T Davis LB 1 2% 21 78%

M Hughes CB 1 2% 9 33%

Players Special Teams only

D Malone LB 20 74%

B Pinion P 14 52%

A Smith LB 13 48%

D Hellams SS 13 48%

C Phillips CB 11 41%

L McCullough LS 7 26%

K Hinton G 6 22%

I Prince T 6 22%

R Neuzil C 6 22%

Y Koo K 6 22%

