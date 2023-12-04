Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Jets

Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III took over at right cornerback when A.J. Terrell left with a concussion in the 13-8 victory over the Jets on Sunday.
Phillips, who received his most extensive action of the season, played 65 of 68 defensive snaps (96%). He finished with four tackles and one tackle for loss.
Right tackle Storm Norton, who came in after Kaleb McGary suffered a knee injury, played 53 of 68 offensive snaps (78%).
Linebacker Nate Landman played 40 defensive snaps (59%) before he suffered an ankle injury.
Falcons coach Arthur Smith didn’t share much post game on the injured players.
“Yeah, so some of those, we’re optimistic in the grand scheme of things, but until we obviously get the MRIs, you don’t know,” Smith said. “It doesn’t mean you don’t know about the next week, but we just have to see on the imaging about Nate (and) Kaleb. With A.J. obviously with the concussion and the protocol there. Jeff (Okudah), it was late, but think he’s OK, but we’ll have to see. We’ll know more tomorrow.”
Some teams are updated from the doctors after the game, but Smith likes to wait until there is a more detailed medical review.
Here’s the playtime percentage breakdowns from the game:
PLAYER OFFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
C Lindstrom G 68 100% 3 11%
J Matthews T 68 100% 3 11%
M Bergeron G 68 100% 3 11%
D Dalman C 68 100%
D Ridder QB 68 100%
D London WR 58 85%
S Norton T 53 78% 3 11%
B Robinson RB 51 75%
K Pitts TE 45 66%
V Jefferson WR 36 53%
J Smith TE 27 40%
K Hodge WR 21 31% 22 79%
C Patterson RB 21 31% 3 11%
M Pruitt TE 20 29% 6 21%
P Hesse TE 18 26% 12 43%
S Miller WR 17 25% 3 11%
K Smith FB 15 22% 23 82%
K McGary T 15 22%
T Allgeier RB 11 16%
PLAYER DEFENSE SPECIAL TEAMS
K Elliss LB 68 100%
J Bates FS 68 100%
C Phillips CB 65 96%
J Okudah CB 64 94% 1 4%
R Grant SS 53 78% 22 79%
D Hellams SS 50 74% 20 71%
B Dupree LB 50 74%
D Alford CB 48 71% 9 32%
C Campbell DE 46 68% 5 18%
K Street DT 41 60% 2 7%
N Landman LB 40 59% 2 7%
D Onyemata DT 36 53% 2 7%
L Carter LB 27 40% 13 46%
T Graham DE 24 35% 2 7%
Z Harrison DE 19 28% 7 25%
A Huggins DT 17 25%
A Ebiketie LB 17 25%
A Smith LB 7 10% 25 89%
T Flowers CB 4 6% 23 82%
A Terrell CB 3 4%
PLAYER SPECIAL TEAMS ONLY
M Abernathy FS 25 89%
D Malone LB 18 64%
B Pinion P 16 57%
M Eifler LB 14 50%
L McCullough LS 12 43%
K Hinton G 3 11%
R Neuzil C 3 11%
Y Koo K 3 11%
