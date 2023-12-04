Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Jets

Falcons rookie cornerback Clark Phillips III took over at right cornerback when A.J. Terrell left with a concussion in the 13-8 victory over the Jets on Sunday.

Phillips, who received his most extensive action of the season, played 65 of 68 defensive snaps (96%). He finished with four tackles and one tackle for loss.

Right tackle Storm Norton, who came in after Kaleb McGary suffered a knee injury, played 53 of 68 offensive snaps (78%).