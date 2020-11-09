Falcons’ playtime percentage breakdown vs. Broncos

Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, who was back from his hamstring injury after missing the past five games, played the second most defensive snaps as he moved ahead of right cornerback Kendall Sheffield in the 34-27 win over the Broncos on Sunday.
Dennard played 43 of 73 (59%) defensive snaps, while Sheffield played 30 (41%) snaps.
Blidi-Wreh-Wilson is gaining on Isaiah Oliver at nickel back. Wreh-Wilson played 33 (45%) snaps to Oliver’s 35 (48%) snaps.
Rookie A.J. Terrell is the left cornerback and was the only cornerback to play all 73 defensive snaps.
Here’s the percentage of playing time per player against the Broncos:
Offense Special Teams
M Ryan QB 71 100%
J Matthews T 71 100% 6 18%
J Carpenter G 71 100% 6 18%
A Mack C 71 100%
C Lindstrom G 71 100% 6 18%
K McGary T 71 100% 6 18%
J Jones WR 63 89% 2 6%
O Zaccheaus WR 52 73% 2 6%
H Hurst TE 51 72% 2 6%
T Gurley RB 44 62%
R Gage WR 39 55% 2 6%
L Stocker TE 37 52% 17 52%
B Hill RB 19 27%
K Smith FB 12 17% 15 45%
C Blake WR 12 17% 15 45%
J Graham TE 10 14% 17 52%
B Powell WR 10 14% 11 33%
Q Ollison RB 5 7% 4 12%
M Gono T 1 1% 6 18%
Defense Special teams
S Means DE 51 70% 10 30%
G Jarrett DT 63 86% 9 27%
T Davison DT 19 26% 5 15%
A Bailey DE 34 47% 6 18%
D Jones LB 73 100% 11 33%
F Oluokun LB 67 92% 10 30%
A Terrell CB 73 100% 11 33%
I Oliver CB 35 48% 11 33%
K Sheffield CB 30 41% 8 24%
B Wreh-Wilson CB 33 45% 7 21%
D Dennard CB 43 59% 2 6%
K Neal SS 73 100% 4 12%
R Allen FS 72 99% 2 6%
C Harris DE 40 55% 4 12%
J Tuioti-Mariner DE 36 49% 19 58%
J Cominsky DT 30 41% 5 15%
P Taumoepenu LB 19 26%
M Walker LB 11 15% 17 52%
S Neasman FS 1 1% 21 64%
Special teams
L Reynolds LB 16 48%
Y Koo K 12 36%
J Harris LS 11 33%
E Robinson LB 11 33%
S Hofrichter P 11 33%
T Hall CB 11 33%
J Hawkins FS 6 18%
M Hennessy G 6 18%
Falcons' next four games
Bye week
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
