Falcons place Treadwell on reserve/COVID 19 list

The Falcons placed defensive end Dante Fowler on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

The others are defensive linemen John Cominsky, Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison, defense backs A.J. Terrell, Jamal Carter, Chris Cooper and Jaylinn Hawkins, quarterback Danny Etling, fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Foye Oluokun. Etling later was released.

The Falcons have shut down their facility in Flowery Branch twice because of COVID-19 concerns – on Oct. 15 and Nov. 6, and the team has had at least one player and one coach test positive for the coronavirus. The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.

The Falcons were the first team to have a player on the COVID-19 list this season, before there were outbreaks in Tennessee, New England, Oakland and San Francisco.

Falcons' next four games

Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22

Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29

Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6

Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13

