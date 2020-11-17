Falcons place Treadwell on reserve/COVID 19 list

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell became the 12th Atlanta Falcons player placed on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list on Tuesday.
Treadwell, a former first-round pick by the Vikings, was signed by the Falcons in March. He spent training camp and the exhibition season with the Falcons before getting cut. He was re-signed to the practice squad where he’s been for the past 10 weeks.
Also, the Falcons signed linebacker Jake Carlock to the practice squad.
Clubs are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether the player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.
Carlock was originally signed by the New York Giants following the 2019 NFL Draft out of LIU Post. He has spent time on both the Giants and Dolphins practice squads, but has not appeared in an NFL game.
The Falcons placed defensive end Dante Fowler on the NFL’s Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
The others are defensive linemen John Cominsky, Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison, defense backs A.J. Terrell, Jamal Carter, Chris Cooper and Jaylinn Hawkins, quarterback Danny Etling, fullback Keith Smith and linebacker Foye Oluokun. Etling later was released.
The Falcons have shut down their facility in Flowery Branch twice because of COVID-19 concerns – on Oct. 15 and Nov. 6, and the team has had at least one player and one coach test positive for the coronavirus. The Falcons are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status other than to refer to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or tested positive for COVID-19.
The Falcons were the first team to have a player on the COVID-19 list this season, before there were outbreaks in Tennessee, New England, Oakland and San Francisco.
Falcons' next four games
Falcons at Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22
Raiders at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29
Saints at Falcons at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6
Falcons at Los Angeles Chargers at 4:25 p.m., Dec. 13
