X

Falcons to add Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (80) gets loose for a scrimmage during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell (80) gets loose for a scrimmage during an NFL football training camp practice Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Atlanta Falcons | 45 minutes ago
By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was cut by the Falcons, will be signed pending the passing of COVID-19 testing, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The visit was on the league’s listing, but NFL Network first reported that it was with the intention of signing Treadwell, a former first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings and former SEC star at Mississippi.

Treadwell, who was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, signed with the Falcons as a free agent in March.

Treadwell, 24, was drafted 23rd overall by Minnesota in the 2016 draft. He has played in 53 games and made 16 starts for the Vikings, making 65 of 107 targeted catches for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

The Falcons were hoping that he could take over the fourth receiver spot that was vacant after the team did not re-sign Justin Hardy, who averaged nearly 30 targets a season over four years and scored nine touchdowns.

Treadwell had several drops in training camp and didn’t appear to get good separation on his routes.

AJC correspondent Jason H. Butt contribute to this story.

---

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

Can be found on Google, iTunes and TuneIn

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons:

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

Atlanta Falcons coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Have a question? Email me at dledbetter@ajc.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.