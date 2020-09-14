Falcons to add Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

Wide receiver Laquon Treadwell, who was cut by the Falcons, will be signed pending the passing of COVID-19 testing, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The visit was on the league’s listing, but NFL Network first reported that it was with the intention of signing Treadwell, a former first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings and former SEC star at Mississippi.
Treadwell, who was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2016, signed with the Falcons as a free agent in March.
Treadwell, 24, was drafted 23rd overall by Minnesota in the 2016 draft. He has played in 53 games and made 16 starts for the Vikings, making 65 of 107 targeted catches for 701 yards and two touchdowns.
The Falcons were hoping that he could take over the fourth receiver spot that was vacant after the team did not re-sign Justin Hardy, who averaged nearly 30 targets a season over four years and scored nine touchdowns.
Treadwell had several drops in training camp and didn’t appear to get good separation on his routes.
AJC correspondent Jason H. Butt contribute to this story.
