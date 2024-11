FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons placed rookie defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro, who suffered an left ankle sprain Sunday against the Buccaneers, on injured reserve Friday.

The team signed linebacker Rashaan Evans from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Evans, a first-round NFL draft pick (22nd overall) of the Titans in 2018, started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2022. He led the team in tackles with 159.