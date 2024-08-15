Falcons place receiver/returner Jakeem Grant on injured reserve

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver/returner Jakeem Grant, who was trying to make a comeback but lasted only two practices with the Falcons before suffering a hamstring injury, was placed on injured reserve by the team Thursday.
Grant, a former Pro Bowl selection, signed with the Falcons on Monday and practiced that day. The team was off Tuesday, and Grant didn’t finish practice Wednesday, as he had to limp off the field.
Grant, who’s been battling an assortment of injuries, hasn’t played in a NFL game since the 2021 season.
Grant was selected in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2016 draft by the Dolphins out of Texas Tech. He has played with the Dolphins and the Bears in 81 NFL games, with eight starts. He was named a Pro Bowl player for his kickoff and punt-return work with the Bears and Dolphins in 2021.
The Falcons were hoping that he could replace wide receiver Rondale Moore (knee), who was placed on injured reserve last week.
