Atlanta Falcons

Falcons place Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve and add Kevin King to active roster

Team elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks, defensive lineman Demone Harris to active roster from practice squad
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (0) speaks to members of the media after the first day of 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Lorenzo Carter (0) speaks to members of the media after the first day of 2023 AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
31 minutes ago

The Falcons placed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve Saturday and added cornerback Kevin King to the active roster.

Also, the team elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks and defensive lineman Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Those moves are standard practice-squad elevations.

The Falcons will face the Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Carter, who is in his seventh NFL season (third with the Falcons) after a college career for the Georgia Bulldogs, did not practice this week because of the effects of a concussion.

King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, has played in six games for Atlanta this season, recording three tackles (two solo).

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons add linebacker Nate Landman to the roster
Placeholder Image

Credit: TNS

Inactives: Falcons at Panthers
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out, Justin Simmons questionable for Seahawks
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons’ Micah Abernathy to miss ‘significant time’ with knee injury
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Falcons injury report: Troy Andersen out, Justin Simmons questionable for Seahawks
Matthew Judon doesn’t have the stats, but Falcons like how he’s started season
Falcons’ rejuvenated offense should have opportunities against Seahawks defense
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT