Falcons place Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve and add Kevin King to active roster

The Falcons placed outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter on injured reserve Saturday and added cornerback Kevin King to the active roster.
Also, the team elevated cornerback Natrone Brooks and defensive lineman Demone Harris to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against Seattle. Those moves are standard practice-squad elevations.
The Falcons will face the Seahawks at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Carter, who is in his seventh NFL season (third with the Falcons) after a college career for the Georgia Bulldogs, did not practice this week because of the effects of a concussion.
King, who made a comeback after he was out of football for two seasons, has played in six games for Atlanta this season, recording three tackles (two solo).
