Falcons place Franks, Grant on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Falcons are already thin at defensive tackle with Marlon Davidson and Tyeler Davison also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Franks has been Matt Ryan’s backup for the past three games. Josh Rosen will move up the No. 2 quarterback slot.

The Falcons are fully vaccinated and have a chance to get some of the players back before facing Buffalo.

According to the latest NFL protocols released Dec. 16, “any such fully vaccinated individual should be tested every day after the confirmed positive test. Any such fully vaccinated individual shall be released from quarantine, provided they are asymptomatic for at least 24 hours” and complete one of three testing options that produce negative results, an acceptable cycle threshold value or both.”

