Falcons’ AMBSE organization lays off 12 employees

AMB Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, has had a recent round of layoffs across the organization.
At least 12 employees lost their jobs in various roles on the business side of the operation last week, according to two people familiar with the matter.
The cuts come as pro sports franchises are experiencing sharp revenue declines amid the coronavirus pandemic. Home games during the Falcons’ 2020 season were played before socially distanced crowds of about 11% of the stadium’s normal capacity.
An AMBSE spokesperson provided this statement to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday in response to questions about the recent layoffs: “It is an annual practice to review all areas of operations due to the ever-changing business climate. AMB Sports and Entertainment leadership did a careful review of current operations across its businesses and made the difficult, but necessary, decision to restructure and streamline operations. This has resulted in the elimination of select positions as well as closing some previously open positions across the portfolio.”
In an earlier round of cuts, AMBSE eliminated 12 positions last year, including that of Mercedes-Benz Stadium general manager. Last week’s cuts involved positions in digital media, sales and other areas.
The Braves had extensive layoffs in September across a wide range of jobs in their baseball operations and business departments.