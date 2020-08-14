Falcons’ parent company eliminates 12 positions, including stadium GM

Twelve positions have been eliminated by AMB Sports and Entertainment, the parent company of the Falcons, Atlanta United and Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
An AMBSE spokesperson confirmed the moves Friday, describing them as part of a planned reorganization and restructuring unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic, but wouldn’t disclose the names of those whose jobs were lost.
A person familiar with the situation said Mercedes-Benz Stadium general manager Scott Jenkins is among those whose positions were eliminated. Jenkins had been the stadium’s general manager since 2014, three years before the building opened.
AMBSE last year hired Dietmar Exler, a former CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, as chief operating officer to oversee stadium operations. Exler remains in that role.
No positions on the player personnel operations side of the Falcons and Atlanta United organizations were among the job losses.
The moves were announced to employees via an email from AMBSE chief executive officer Steve Cannon on Thursday.